Jewish supporters of far-right AfD party favor kosher ban

Supporters of the Anti-immigration party Alternative for Germany (AfD) hold German flags during a protest in Berlin, Germany May 27, 2018.
(photo credit: REUTERS/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Jewish supporters of the German far-right Alternative for Deutschland party said they support a ban on kosher slaughter since it could significantly help the party politically.
The AfD party’s platform has long included support for a ban on kosher slaughter in Germany, as well as the import and sale of kosher meat, in line with its opposition to halal, or Islamic ritual slaughter.
A Jewish group supporting the party announced its incorporation in October, and was swiftly condemned by other German Jewish groups.
“Enabling kosher slaughter is important for Jews, but not essential for survival,” the Jewish support group, calling itself Jews in the AfD, said in a statement that was posted on social media. “Therefore we are willing to compromise, especially because a complete prohibition of shechita would most likely gain the AfD many votes.” Shechita is the Hebrew word referring to Jewish ritual slaughter.
The statement continued that the group would only agree to a ban if the government did not impose restrictions on importing kosher meat.
The statement added that banning ritual male circumcision, another part of the party’s platform, is “non-negotiable,” as it is “indispensable for Jewish life in Germany.”
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>