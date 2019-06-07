Jewish wedding celebrated in 1500 year-old synagogue in Italy

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

A Jewish wedding was celebrated in the Calabria region in Southern Italy on the site of a 1500-year-old synagogue, the Italian Jewish newspaper Pagine Ebraiche reported on Wednesday.



In 1985, the constructions for a new road near the village of Bova Marina unearthed the rests of an ancient settlement. According to experts, the settlement was founded in the second century CE and abandoned between the sixth and the seventh century.



As explained in the dedicated page of the portal Italia Judaica, by the Tel Aviv University Goldstein-Goren Diaspora Research Center, the site included the rests of an ancient synagogue featuring mosaic floors displaying a menorah and other Jewish symbols, such as a citrus (etrog) and a ram horn (shofar). Furthermore, the archaeologists identified a niche that was probably used to keep Torah scrolls, and a jug full of small value bronze coins that might have been the community’s charity offers.



As reported by Pagine Ebraiche, the groom, Roque Pugliese, was the Calabria’s representative in the board of the Jewish Community of Naples, the only official community south of Rome (Italian Jewish communities are territory based).



Several rabbis officiated the wedding, including Rabbi Elia Richetti and Rabbi Giuseppe Momigliano, both former Presidents of the Italian Rabbinical Assembly, the Chief Rabbi of Naples Umberto Piperno, Rabbi Gadi Piperno, who leads the “Project South” within the Union of Italian Jewish Communities (UCEI) and Rabbi Ezra Raful.



Among the guests were the UCEI President Noemi Di Segni, the President of Shavei Israel Michael Freund and some representatives of the local authorities.



Shavei Israel is a non-profit organization that aims at strengthening the ties between the Jewish people, the State of Israel, and the descendants of Jews around the world.



After 1500 years of thriving Jewish presence, Jews were expelled from Southern Italy at the end of the fifteenth century (the area was under Spanish control). While many left, many others formally converted to Christianity and continued to practice Judaism in secret, with some of their descendants maintaining Jewish customs such as lighting candles on Friday night to this day.





Now is the time to join the news event of the year - The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference!

For more information and to sign up, click here>>



