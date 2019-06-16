Judah Samet: A double hero, a double survivor

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

He is a double survivor.



Over 70 years ago, Judah Samet survived the horrors of the Holocaust and the Nazis, and lived through one of the most notorious German concerntration camps, Bergen-Belsen.

In October last year, his life was spared once again when a gunman entered his place of prayer - the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh - and massacred 11 people who were in the middle of a Shabbat service.“I was four minutes late,” Samet recalled while speaking at the 8th Jerusalem Post Conference in New York. “My housekeeper kept me, and I told her that I had to go, had I gone [on time], I wouldn’t be here today.”He said that had he arrived on time and “gotten out of my car and walked to the synagogue, I would of been right in his [shooter Robert Gregory Bowers] line of fire.”Samet said there were three cars between him and the shooter. “The shooter saw me, he could see me, but he was so focused on the detective and figured that the danger comes from the detective, not from me.”Samet expressed that he believed that “someone is guiding me - I’m here,” he said, alluding to the fact that it was miraculous that he is still alive following both deadly incidents.During his time in Bergen-Belsen, Samet also recalled how he was beaten, and had to have “brain surgery in the camp and I survived that [too].”“It wasn’t easy seeing those pictures up there,” he said pointing at the screen of victims from the Pittsburgh massacre. “Of the 11 people who were killed, seven belonged to the Tree of Life [Synagogue]” where he prayed.“They were all my close friends,” Samet continued. “We would all be there early, we knew each other well, we were very close.”Asked about his visit to the White House and attending the State of the Union address on his 81st birthday as US President Donald Trump’s guest, Samet said that he was initially told to take off his Kippah as people don’t wear hats in Congress, “I put it in my pocket but I left it [sticking] out.”However, when he saw that another Jewish man was wearing a hat in Congress, he took it out“I was sitting in front of Ivanka [Trump] and she said, ‘Judah, I see you put kippah back on,’ and I told her ‘I didn’t want to take it off,’” he added.Speaking about his conversation with Trump, Samet said he told the US president the same last words that Moses told Joshua: “Be strong and be courageous.”