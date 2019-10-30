Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Judge strikes down gun laws passed after synagogue massacre

Pennsylvania judge strikes down restrictions on certain types of guns and high-capacity magazines passed by City of Pittsburgh.

By MARCY OSTER/JTA
October 30, 2019 12:47
1 minute read.
Judge strikes down gun laws passed after synagogue massacre

The facade of the Tree of Life synagogue, where a mass shooting occurred last Saturday, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S., November 3, 2018. (photo credit: ALAN FREED/REUTERS)

A Pennsylvania judge struck down ordinances placing restrictions on some firearms passed by the Pittsburgh City Council in the wake of the attack on the Tree of Life synagogue building that left 11 worshipers dead.

Allegheny County Judge Joseph James ruled on Tuesday that the gun ordinances violate a Pennsylvania state law that prohibits individual municipalities from regulating the ownership or possession of guns or ammunition.

Pittsburgh Mayor William Peduto said that the city would appeal the ruling. The city is being represented pro-bono by attorneys from Everytown for Gun Safety, an organization that advocates against gun violence, the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reported.

The legislation was challenged by thee organizations, Firearm Owners Against Crime, Firearm Policy Coalition Inc. and Firearm Policy Foundation, as well as three private individuals.

The ordinances passed in April and signed by the mayor ban possession and use of certain semiautomatic weapons, including assault rifles. The Tree of Life gunman used an AR-15 assault-style rifle in the October 2018 attack on the synagogue that killed 11 worshippers on a Shabbat morning.

The ordinances also ban ammunition and accessories, such as large capacity magazines, and allow courts to temporarily remove guns from a person deemed to be a public threat. A companion bill passed by the council directed additional funding to city anti-violence programs.

City residents who own guns and accessories outlined in the bills would be grandfathered. Violators of the laws could be fined $1,000, or face up to 90 days in prison, for each offense.


Related Content

October 30, 2019
Lithuania’s Holocaust record an ‘open wound,’ Israeli envoy says

By CNAAN LIPHSHIZ/JTA

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings