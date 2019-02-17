Jussie Smollett accused of planning homophobic, racist assault on himself

Black Jewish actor Jussie Smollett was assaulted in Chicago on Tuesday night .
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
African American and Jewish actor Jussie Smollett is going to be investigated once more regarding him having been assaulted and called racial and homophobic slurs. Chicago police claim that they have reason to believe Smollett orchestrated the event, according to a New York Times report.
The "Empire" star was attacked by two masked figures, later being suspected to be a pair of brothers, Olabinjo and Abimbola Osundairo. They, however, told investigators that they were paid to take in a hoax.
"After we spoke to the former suspects last night, detectives reached out to Jussie Smollett's attorneys and expressed interest that we need to talk to him again," said Anthony Guglielmi, a spokesperson for the Chicago Police Department, confirming that the brothers are no longer suspects.
One of the brothers, both of which were detained on Wednesday, was an extra on Smollett's television show. By Friday evening, both brothers were released without charges.
