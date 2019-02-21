Kansas Treasurer seeks to invest in Israel Bonds

Even visionary Israel Bonds founder David Ben-Gurion could not have imagined multi-million dollar institutional investments in Israel bonds.
(photo credit: ISRAEL BONDS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Kansas could be the latest US state to invest in Israel Bonds
, if a new bill introduced by Kansas State Treasurer Jake LaTurner is passed into law.
The bill would enable the mid-western American state to invest in what LaTurner called, "a good, safe investment" with "a great rate of return." An an interview with the Garden City Telegram,
LaTurner said his state is "supportive of Israel with the anti-BDS legislation
... I think this naturally follows that.”
"Twenty-eight other states across the country have similar authority and have seen bipartisan support when their legislature weighs in. It is also an opportunity to strengthen a relationship with a long-time trade partner with Kansas that is very well connected in the world of business, agriculture, technology and health care," LaTurner stated, as reported by JNS
.
In 2017, Kansas became one of the many US states to enact a law barring boycotts of the Jewish state. However that law was challenged in 2018 following a lawsuit from a pro-BDS activist
. The BDS movement - Boycott-Divestment-Sanctions seeks to economically pressure the Jewish state, charging it mistreats minorities.
Conceived by Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion in 1950, Israel Bonds have grown to over $1 billion
. In its history, Israel Bonds have never defaulted on a payment.
Last summer American investor Warren Buffet hosted an Israel Bonds event that raised $80 million. “I’ve lived through Israel’s entire 70-year history and I believe it is one of the most remarkable countries in the world…I’m delighted to own Israel bonds,” the billionaire and internationally-renowned investor and philanthropist said.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>