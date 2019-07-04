Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Knife-wielding man chases London Jew: ‘I’m going to chop your head off’

The man also hurled other alleged “antisemitic abuse," at the Jewish man.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
July 4, 2019 12:26
A MEMBER of the Jewish community walks in north London in 2015 as police officials stand watch.

A MEMBER of the Jewish community walks in north London in 2015 as police officials stand watch.. (photo credit: REUTERS)

 
 A Jewish man was threatened that he would be beheaded as he was chased down a London street, the Evening Standard, a British magazine first reported. 

Police arrested the man, who was also wielding a knife while reportedly yelling, "f****** Jew."
“A man started running behind him saying ‘I’m going to kill you, I’m going to chop your head off,'" Barnet Councilor Nizza Fluss said, according to the report. 


The man also hurled other alleged “antisemitic abuse," at the Jewish man.  


Police said they recovered a knife at the scene, according to the report.


