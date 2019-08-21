Larry King to divorce his seventh wife

Famed Jewish television and radio talk show host Larry King is famous for saying, “I never learned anything while I was talking,” but apparently he also never learned anything while getting divorced, because, according to the Associated Press, he is ending his marriage to his seventh wife, after 22 years.



The 85-year-old King, who has a show on the Russia Today and Hulu networks but who is most famous for his CNN “Larry King Live” which ran from 1985 to 2010, filed for divorce from Shawn King, 59, once before in 2010 after she allegedly had an affair, according to PEOPLE magazine, but retracted the paperwork. PEOPLE also reported that he considered divorcing Shawn, with whom he has two adult sons, in 2016, after he learned that Shawn, a singer and former television personality, was having a long-term romance with another man.

But now, according to multiple reports, it’s really the end of the line for the couple after King filed a petition to end his marriage on Tuesday in Los Angeles Superior Court, citing irreconcilable differences. Brooklyn-born King , who worked his way up from local radio to network television, has battled heart disease and other ailments in recent years. He and Shawn married just before he underwent heart surgery in 1997.King married for the first time in 1952 and has been married eight times altogether, to seven women, since he married and divorced Alene Atkins twice.Shawn boasted to the Daily News in 2008, that she was, "the only [wife] to have lasted into the two digits.”King, who has a net worth of an estimated $150 million, said five years ago, “I’m 80 years old and I still don’t know what I want to be when I grow up.” Maybe being single for a while would be a good idea.

