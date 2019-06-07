Latin American leader condemns antisemitism, decries Hezbollah

Hundreds of people, most of them members of the Argentine Jewish community, attend the commemoration of the 13th anniversary of the 1994 bombing of the AMIA Jewish community center in Buenos Aires July 18, 2007. The signs read, "Justice..
(photo credit: REUTERS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
The Organization of American States will adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance working definition of antisemitism, the group’s head said.
OAS Secretary General Luis Almagro’s announcement Tuesday in Washington makes him the first Latin American leader to do so.
He also called Hezbollah “a terrorist organization” as he accepted the Champion of Democracy Award from the American Jewish Committee on the last day of its annual Global Forum.
The IHRA working definition
offers a comprehensive description of antisemitism in its various forms, including hatred and discrimination against Jews, Holocaust denial and, sometimes controversially
, the way antisemitism relates to the ways criticism of Israel is expressed.
“The international community has a responsibility to counter antisemitism and xenophobia,” Almagro said, adding: “There is absolutely no excuse for inaction or denial.”
He also denounced Iran and Hezbollah, noting that they have a solid base of operations in South America,” and have found “fertile ground to operate in Cuba and Venezuela.”
He called the July 1994 bombing of the AMIA Jewish community center in Buenos Aires the “worst terrorist act in the history of Argentina and the largest Jewish death toll from antisemitic terrorism outside Israel since World War II.” Iran and Hezbollah are linked to the attack as well as a 1992 attack on the Israeli embassy in Buenos Aires.
Argentina, like all other countries in the Americas except the United States and Canada, do not list Hezbollah as a terror organization.
Now is the time to join the news event of the year - The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference!
For more information and to sign up, click here>>