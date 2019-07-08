Lobster-gate: Why did the Israeli Embassy attempt to cover-up Bolsonaro's lobster meal?

Brazilian Presdient Jair Bolsonaro and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu . .
(photo credit: KOBI GIDON / GPO)
X
Brazil might have won the game, but their president didn't fare as well on Twitter. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro had a social media snafu as he met with Israeli Ambassador Yossi Shelley before the Brazil-Peru Copa América soccer final on Sunday.
The Israeli Embassy posted a picture of the two sharing a meal, but the food on their plates were scratched out, seemingly an attempt to cover up, what most Twitter commenters have decided is, lobster.
The Twitterverse was quick to call out the poorly edited Photoshop job, where one commenter even decided to touch up the image himself, posting it on Twitter and writing, "I helped you and did a better job on Photoshop. You're welcome. There are even some oranges to drink."
In Portuguese, the word for oranges has another meaning, someone who helps a white-collar criminal to hide his crimes, likely a critique of Bolsonaro.
It is unclear if the Israeli Embassy tried to cover up the reported lobster because it is not Kosher, or because it's an expensive food. Bolsonaro campaigned on the idea that he "is a self-made man," as his Vice President Hamilton Mourão told The New Yorker. “People have to understand, he comes from one of the poorest parts of São Paulo state"
Shelley declined to comment on the picture to Ynet.
His potentially expensive meal would be in sharp contrast with the image he's tried to create.
Either way, his social media was in stark contrast with Brazil’s 3-1 win.
