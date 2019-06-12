Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel March Of The Living Travel Channel

Lodz honors Jewish heritage with a unique festival

The Festival of Tranquility, held during the Jewish holiday of Shavout, included various Jewish-themed workshops.

By
June 12, 2019 19:45
Lodz residents took part in the Festival of Tranquility, held during the Jewish holiday of Shavout, which honored the Jewish heritage of the city, a press release by Shavi Israel reported on Wednesday.  
 
Pre-war Lodz was an important industrial city in which Germans, Jews, Poles and Russians lived side by side. This reality is honored by an annual September festival called “Festival of Four Cultures” and was depicted in the famous 1899 novel by Wladyslaw Reymont The Promised Land. Polish film director Andrzej Wajda made a film based on that novel in 1975. 


 
The festival of Tranquility began with a special memorial service honoring the first Lodz Fire Brigade Chief  Polish-Jewish Maurcy Gutentag. Lectures were given on the Shavout holiday, Jewish history and a tour of the Jewish sites of the city was held. 
The festival was created in cooperation with Shavei Israel. A Jewish-outreach group that wishes to help Poles with Jewish heritage reconnect to the culture of their forefathers. 
 
Poland held one of the biggest Jewish communities in Europe before the Holocaust. The size and relative security of the Jewish civilization in that land led to the creation of powerful Hasidic courts as well as secular-Yiddish speaking writers and radicals.

The Bund movement, a non-Zionist socialist Jewish political movement fought for the Jewish people to be recognized as a nation alongside the Polish one in Poland in the years leading to the Second World War.  
 
Jewish-Polish Warsaw Ghetto fighter Marek Edelman chose to learn medicine in Lodz after the ending of the Second World War.


Noted cardiologist, Edelman was an active member in the Polish resistance movement to the People’s Republic of Poland and was honored as a national hero in Poland until his death in 2009. 


