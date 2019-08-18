London Mayor supports Holocaust memorial plans, despite controversy

The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, speaks during a vigil at Potters Field Park, near the scene of the attack at London Bridge, London, Britain June 5, 2017. (photo credit: REUTERS/CLODAGH KILCOYNE)

London’s Mayor Sadiq Khan has called on the Westminster City Council to support the construction of a national Holocaust education and memorial center in the southern part of the city’s Victoria Tower Gardens.



Since its proposal in 2015, however, there has been major backlash about the plans as the gardens are a United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) heritage site and there are fears it will “interrupt substantially the key view of the Tower and Palace,” detract from how its experienced, and also have an environmental impact that includes concerns over two lines of trees may not survive the construction which “would have a massive visual impact.”

Advisers to UNESCO, the Environment Agency and the Royal Parks have shared their concerns over the matter, and there have also been petitions circulated and other attempts to halt the plans.In a letter to the Westminster Council, Khan said that the Holocaust center “will show our commitment to fighting extremism and intolerance in all forms,” stressing that it will “make a powerful national statement about our democracy and its values, reminding us what can happen when hatred is left unchecked.“As we see the scourge of antisemitism and hate crime increasing across our country, now more than ever we need a National Holocaust Memorial, so we can learn the lessons from history, as well as pay tribute to the victims of the Nazi genocide,” he wrote. “I have previously expressed my fear however that these plans would be rejected. Westminster City Council must follow the proper consultation process for this planning application and show transparency by fully explaining how it reached its decision.“I therefore urge Westminster City Council not to reject these plans and instead enable this hugely important national Memorial to take its rightful place in the heart of the capital and close to the seat of national government,” Khan added.In a statement, mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey also threw his weight behind the plans for the Holocaust memorial He called on all the parties involved to “at least agree that everybody understands the importance of the Holocaust Memorial and its importance to Britain for our understanding of history and the experience of so many of our Jewish citizens.“Instead of fighting pointlessly over this site, or potentially bending planning law,” he continued, “why not work together to have a politics-free discussion about the feasibility of this site, or even a discussion over a potential new site that respects the aims of those who wish to memorialize this brutal episode.“We owe it to the victims of the Holocaust to find a solution to this impasse,” Bailey added.Earlier this month, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, as well as several other religious leaders, wrote a letter that “memory comes from experience and education.“Experience is deepened by symbolism,” he wrote. “The symbolism of this center, right next to the home of our democracy is profound and hugely powerful. [It is] a priority for the Government and our Prime Minister [ Boris Johnson ]... I am determined to see it delivered.”In the letter, Welby also highlighted that the center will preserve “the memory of the thin line, which distinguishes us from the atrocities of the past.”Religious leaders from the Jewish, Christian and Muslim sector have stressed that building the Holocaust educational center “sends a strong and unequivocal message to all people that Britain must be a country committed to supporting tolerance,” adding that they are “deeply saddened” about the continued “rise of outspoken intolerance, racism and hate crimes.”The memorial and education center is set to cost around £102 million and has the support of the UK government. Millions of public funds are also set to be used for the building of the memorial.The Save Victoria Tower Gardens campaign hit back following Khan’s letter, saying that his interference is an “absolute disgrace.”According to Architects Journal, architect Barbara Weiss, the campaign’s co-founder, said that “It’s interfering with the [planning] process, which is a democratic process.“If you imagine this being a court case, you can’t have people from above telling you how to make a judgement,” she said.

