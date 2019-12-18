Maccabeats' Hanukkah song fights antisemitism and hate

Hanukkah wouldn't be the same without the Maccabeats and this year they have released a new song, “Pan Fry.”With the horrific antisemitic attacks the US has seen in Pittsburgh, Poway and Jersey City, the lyrics refer to the importance of celebrating Hanukkah in public, having the Hanukkiah facing the outside for the public to see. As the lyrics, "We ain’t gonna stop for nothin!" clearly hint at - despite antisemitism and hate, the Jew is still proud to celebrate their religion in public without fear.One Maccabeat began singing: "Yeah, we’re gonna light our flames for all to see, retell the story of the Maccabees."Last year, they made our Hanukkah that much more entertaining by their video “I Have a Little Dreidel,” and this year they haven't let us down!
This year's Hanukkah song consists of two of this year’s biggest hits: Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy” and Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road.” In "Pan Fry," the Maccabeats mix Jewish history and poetry to come up with catchy lyrics, for example: The Greeks were tough guys
Made our life so rough, guys
Judah said “enough guys”
Let’s go get the bad guys.After a dancing menorah performs, the Maccabeats move in to “Old Town Road” mode. At the end of the video you will be able to enjoy the Hanukkah parodies of songs by Ariana Grande and Camilla Cabello.
