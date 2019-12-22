The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Majestic ice menorah ready for Hanukkah in freezing Siberia

The menorah is expected to stand outside the synagogue in Tomsk until it warms up around Pesach.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
DECEMBER 22, 2019 07:41
Ice menorah ready for Hanukkah in Tomsk, Siberia, December 2019. (photo credit: JEWISH COMMUNITY OF TOMSK)
Ice menorah ready for Hanukkah in Tomsk, Siberia, December 2019.
(photo credit: JEWISH COMMUNITY OF TOMSK)
A majestic ice menorah is ready to warm up the freezing city of Tomsk, Siberia, where it’s going to be lit every night of the festival of Hanukkah.
Hanukkah, also known as the festival of lights, begins on Sunday evening and will be celebrated for eight nights and eight days. As Jews all over the world are going to light up nine-branches candelabras, not that many communities can boast such a special menorah.
Majestic ice menorah ready for Hanukkah in freezing Siberia (Courtesy: Jewish Community of Tomsk)
Around 3m high, the sculpture has been created by an artist who worked on it for a week, Gitty Kamintzky, who, together with her husband Rabbi Levi Kamintzky is a Chabad emissary in the Siberian city, told The Jerusalem Post.
“We have been here for 15 years, but this is the first time that we have built an ice menorah,” she explained.
The artwork features a big star of David surmounting a basis whose design bears some resemblance with the stones of the Western Walls in Jerusalem.
In Tomsk, the average temperatures don’t go above -2 from November to March. The menorah is therefore expected to stand outside the synagogue for quite a while.
“It will be there until it warms up in Siberia, which happens around April. So I guess it will melt more or less around Pesach,” Kamintzky explained.
The synagogue itself is a historical building, which dates back 120 years. Next to it stands a new structure that the Chabad emissaries hoped to inaugurate in the upcoming spring, and that will function as a children center.
“The old and the new buildings stand next to each other, symbolizing the revival of Jewish life in Siberia,” Kamintzky told the Post.
Ice menorah ready for Hanukkah in Tomsk, Siberia, December 2019. (Courtesy: Jewish Community of Tomsk)Ice menorah ready for Hanukkah in Tomsk, Siberia, December 2019. (Courtesy: Jewish Community of Tomsk)
She and her husband have been in Tomsk for 15 years, organizing activities that range from Shabbat services to educational programs and children and youth activities, while all holidays are celebrated communally.
Around 5,000 Jews are estimated to live in the city, although it is difficult to ascertain a precise number, Kamintzky further said.
The ice menorah is going to be lit in a big event planned for Sunday and then every night of the holiday.


Tags hanukkah Menorah Siberia
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Don't like Ehud Olmert? You should still read what he has to say By JPOST EDITORIAL
The Bennett defense doctrine By YAAKOV KATZ
It’s hard to know how to define the 2010s, but OMG it's #2020 By LIAT COLLINS
Hillel Fuld Hillel's Tech Corner: Solution for female urine incontinence By HILLEL FULD
Ruthie Blum Impeaching the United States electorate By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli 'rubber band' solution could reduce plastic bottle volume by 80%
Ecoams Planet's plastic bottle recycling solution
2 Russian Su-35 jets scrambled to stop Israel over Syria - reports
A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
3 Erdogan bashes Israel, calls on Muslims to unite against the West
TURKISH PRESIDENT Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
4 Israeli student attacked at Paris metro for speaking Hebrew
The Israeli student who was attacked at the Paris metro
5 Trump and nuclear Iran: What has the president gotten right or wrong
US President Donald Trump announces his intention to withdraw from the JCPOA Iran nuclear agreement during a statement in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, US, May 8, 2018
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by