Majestic ice menorah ready for Hanukkah in freezing Siberia

A majestic ice menorah is ready to warm up the freezing city of Tomsk, Siberia, where it’s going to be lit every night of the festival of Hanukkah.Hanukkah, also known as the festival of lights, begins on Sunday evening and will be celebrated for eight nights and eight days. As Jews all over the world are going to light up nine-branches candelabras, not that many communities can boast such a special menorah.
Around 3m high, the sculpture has been created by an artist who worked on it for a week, Gitty Kamintzky, who, together with her husband Rabbi Levi Kamintzky is a Chabad emissary in the Siberian city, told The Jerusalem Post.“We have been here for 15 years, but this is the first time that we have built an ice menorah,” she explained. The artwork features a big star of David surmounting a basis whose design bears some resemblance with the stones of the Western Walls in Jerusalem.In Tomsk, the average temperatures don’t go above -2 from November to March. The menorah is therefore expected to stand outside the synagogue for quite a while.“It will be there until it warms up in Siberia, which happens around April. So I guess it will melt more or less around Pesach,” Kamintzky explained.The synagogue itself is a historical building, which dates back 120 years. Next to it stands a new structure that the Chabad emissaries hoped to inaugurate in the upcoming spring, and that will function as a children center. “The old and the new buildings stand next to each other, symbolizing the revival of Jewish life in Siberia,” Kamintzky told the Post. She and her husband have been in Tomsk for 15 years, organizing activities that range from Shabbat services to educational programs and children and youth activities, while all holidays are celebrated communally. Around 5,000 Jews are estimated to live in the city, although it is difficult to ascertain a precise number, Kamintzky further said.The ice menorah is going to be lit in a big event planned for Sunday and then every night of the holiday.
Majestic ice menorah ready for Hanukkah in freezing Siberia (Courtesy: Jewish Community of Tomsk)