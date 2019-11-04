Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Major soccer team AS Roma commemorates Auschwitz survivor and fan

"Without the racial laws, I would have been a better player than you," Alberto Sed once told Roma's legendary captain Francesco Totti.

By
November 4, 2019 03:25
1 minute read.
A view of the Auschwitz concentration camp

A view of the Auschwitz concentration camp. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Italian major soccer team AS Roma honored the memory of Alberto Sed, an Auschwitz survivor and passionate fan of the 'giallorossi' (yellow-red), who passed away on Saturday at the age of 90.

"Everyone was touched by Alberto's harrowing story - and inspired by his strength - when he retold it earlier this year. Ciao Alberto, Forza Roma," the team wrote on Twitter, sharing a video of Sed talking about his love for soccer .


"Without the racial laws, I would have been a better player than you," he once told Roma's legendary captain Francesco Totti.

Born in Rome in 1928, Sed was arrested in 1944 by the Italian police with his mother and two sisters and sent to Auschwitz.

For 50 years, he never talked about his experience in the death camp, then he started to share it and became one of the most active voices to bear witness of the horrors of the Holocaust.

Among other details, he confessed that after Auschwitz, he was never able to pick up a baby, not even his own children, traumatized by the memory of the SS throwing babies in the air and using them as shooting targets for fun.

Condolences over Sed's departure were expressed by many representatives of the Italian authorities, including the mayor of Rome Virginia Raggi.


Related Content

November 4, 2019
Poway City Council to approve Lori Lynn Drive in memory of shooting victim

By MARCY OSTER/JTA

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings