Major soccer team AS Roma commemorates Auschwitz survivor and fan

Italian major soccer team AS Roma honored the memory of Alberto Sed, an Auschwitz survivor and passionate fan of the 'giallorossi' (yellow-red), who passed away on Saturday at the age of 90.



"Everyone was touched by Alberto's harrowing story - and inspired by his strength - when he retold it earlier this year. Ciao Alberto, Forza Roma," the team wrote on Twitter, sharing a video of Sed talking about his love for soccer .

Alberto Sed, Auschwitz survivor and Roma supporter, has passed away.



Everyone was touched by Alberto's harrowing story - and inspired by his strength - when he retold it earlier this year.



Ciao Alberto, Forza Roma ❤️

"Without the racial laws, I would have been a better player than you," he once told Roma's legendary captain Francesco Totti.Born in Rome in 1928, Sed was arrested in 1944 by the Italian police with his mother and two sisters and sent to Auschwitz.For 50 years, he never talked about his experience in the death camp, then he started to share it and became one of the most active voices to bear witness of the horrors of the Holocaust.Among other details, he confessed that after Auschwitz, he was never able to pick up a baby, not even his own children, traumatized by the memory of the SS throwing babies in the air and using them as shooting targets for fun.Condolences over Sed's departure were expressed by many representatives of the Italian authorities, including the mayor of Rome Virginia Raggi.

