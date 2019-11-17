NYC Conference
JPOST Digital Library
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Shapers of Israel American Politics
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Mass grave found at Nazi forced-labor camp Treblinka I

Experts are determining the number and size of the burial pits in the location, near the more well-known Treblinka II death camp, before exhuming and attempting to identify the bodies.

The train station in Macedonia from where Jews were deported to Treblinka (photo credit: ROBERT HERSOWITZ)
The train station in Macedonia from where Jews were deported to Treblinka
(photo credit: ROBERT HERSOWITZ)
The Institute of National Remembrance and a team of experts have unearthed a mass grave in a camping ground adjacent to the Nazi forced-labor camp known as Treblinka I, the director of the Chief Commission for the Prosecution of Crimes against the Polish Nation said on Thursday.
Within the four sq.m. grave, the team found human remains among shells of bullets and pieces of clothing and other belongings, after removing just 10-15 cm. of top soil - at about the depth of the grass roots, according to Polish newsite Polsat News.
At this stage in the process, the experts are determining the number and size of the burial pits in the location, a process they will complete before exhuming and attempting to identify the bodies.
This is the first such comprehensive study performed within the area of the infamous German forced-labor camp. Specialists are using geological and forensic methodology to determine more about the Nazi facility.
Many are aware of the Treblinka II Nazi German death camp, created for exterminating mass populations of people by way of gas chambers and incendiary means; many of those who arrived at this death camp were dead within hours. Throughout Treblinka II's existence, nearly a million people were tortured, murdered and incinerated or buried in mass graves such as these until the camp was closed in 1943, ahead of the Soviet advancement.
However, Treblinka I, a forced-labor camp not known as widely to the public, was a Nazi facility where mainly Polish citizens were the majority of its victims – later also holding Jews, as well as political prisoners and captured civilians. There were normally around one to two thousand prisoners working at the camp at any one time, who were normally obtained during German raids of the Warsaw district, where enemies of the state were gathered in organized roundups targeting civilian citizens to "replenish the workforce."
Nearly 20,000 people are estimated to have worked at this forced-labor camp, according to Polsat, and half of them died from disease, hunger, torture, natural causes or a bullet to the head or torso - to be buried in a mass grave.
Work within the newly discovered burial ground is expected to be completed in the coming days; the team will be expanding their search to the surrounding areas as well.


Tags treblinka nazi concentration camp
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Gaza report card: Assassination revealed IDF's strengths and weaknesses By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Family treasures, Bar Kochba’s cave and a message in time By LIAT COLLINS
Hillel Fuld Hillel's Tech Corner: Time isn’t just money,it can be life or death By HILLEL FULD
An employee arranges an Israeli national flag next to a U.S. one Beyond the red alert By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH
South African Cheif Rabbi Warren Goldstein. Stars and sand By WARREN GOLDSTEIN

Most Read

1 After a quiet night, a barrage of rockets strikes Israel
Flame and smoke are seen following an explosion in Gaza City November 12, 2019
2 Live Updates: Rockets fly over southern Israel, despite ceasefire
AN IRON Dome anti-missile system fires an interceptor missile as rockets are launched from Gaza toward Israel on August 9.
3 Cairo, UN working to halt IDF-Islamic Jihad violence
People run to take cover in Ashkelon after a rocket siren sounded in the city
4 After Gaza rocket fire, Indians tweet #IndiaWithIsrael in show of support
Israeli PM Netanyahu and Indian PM Modi shake hands at a press conference in New Delhi.
5 Bennett's warning to Gaza: Harm us by day, you won't make it through the night
IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi [L] with Defense Minister Naftali Bennett
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by