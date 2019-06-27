Max Wright, beloved dad on ALF, dies

'Alf' dad Max Wright dead At 75.
(photo credit: ACCESS VIA SCREENSHOT)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Max Wright, the actor best known for his role in “ALF,” died Wednesday at 75 in California after battling lymphoma for years.
Wright played a father coping with a wise-cracking alien on ALF, which ran from 1986 to 1990 on NBC. He also appeared on such television series as “Norm,” “Murphy Brown,” “Friends,” “Quantum Leap,” “Misfits of Science,” “Cheers,” “Buffalo Bill,” “Taxi” and “The Drew Carey Show.”
He had roles in a number of movies, including All That Jazz, Snow Falling on Cedars, Soul Man and Reds, and played Josef Mengele in the television movie, Playing for Time. He had an extensive career in theater, earning a Tony nomination for his performance in Chekhov’s Ivanov and appeared in Twelfth Night at Lincoln Center. He also acted with JET, the Jewish Theater Ensemble, in Detroit, his hometown.
His wife passed away two years ago and he is survived by two children.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>