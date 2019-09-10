Mayim Bialik begins work on a movie focusing on mental health

Jewish-American actress Mayim Bialik, known for her role as Amy Farrah Fowler in the 2010-2019 television series Big Bang Theory, announced she will write and direct an upcoming movie focusing on the issues of mental illness and families, The Jewish Press reported on Tuesday.



The film, currently with the working title As sick as they made us, aims to be a comedy based on her own personal experiences, Deadline reported.

Depicting how women are often called on to shoulder the burden in cases of illness in the family, the film will focus on a divorced woman who must convince her long-estranged brother to visit their dying father.Casting is currently underway for the production.

