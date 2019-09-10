Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Mayim Bialik begins work on a movie focusing on mental health

The Jewish-American actress will both write and direct the upcoming film.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 10, 2019 17:23
Mayim Bialilk

Mayim Bialik of the hit sitcom 'Big Bang Theory'. (photo credit: Courtesy)

Jewish-American actress Mayim Bialik, known for her role as Amy Farrah Fowler in the 2010-2019 television series Big Bang Theory, announced she will write and direct an upcoming movie focusing on the issues of mental illness and families, The Jewish Press reported on Tuesday.

The film, currently with the working title As sick as they made us, aims to be a comedy based on her own personal experiences, Deadline reported.

Depicting how women are often called on to shoulder the burden in cases of illness in the family, the film will focus on a divorced woman who must convince her long-estranged brother to visit their dying father.

Casting is currently underway for the production.










Related Content

Jewish kippa
September 10, 2019
Former New Jersey rabbi pleads guilty to sexually assaulting minor

By ILANIT CHERNICK

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut