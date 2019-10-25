Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

McGowan sues Weinstein and Israeli intel firm for alleged intimidation

Phyllis Kupferstein, a lawyer for Weinstein, denied the accusations and called the actress “a publicity seeker.”

By JOSEFIN DOLSTEN/JTA
October 25, 2019 03:19
ROSE MCGOWAN raises her st after addressing the audience at the Women’s Convention in Detroit, Mich

ROSE MCGOWAN raises her st after addressing the audience at the Women’s Convention in Detroit, Michigan, in October 2017. (photo credit: REBECCA COOK/TNS)

Actress Rose McGowan is claiming Harvey Weinstein, two of his former lawyers and an Israeli intelligence firm tried to silence her.

And she’s suing them all.

On Wednesday, McGowan filed a federal lawsuit against the Jewish film producer, who has been accused of harassment and assault by dozens of women  — along with his former attorneys David Boies and Lisa Bloom and their firms, The Associated Press reported. The Israeli company Black Cube also was named.

McGowan claims the defendants used illegal methods in an effort to prevent her from accusing Weinstein of rape in 2017. The actress was among the early accusers of Weinstein.

In 2017, Ronan Farrow reported for the New Yorker that Weinstein had hired BlackCube to spy on McGowan and others in an attempt to suppress allegations against him.

Phyllis Kupferstein, a lawyer for Weinstein, denied the accusations and called the actress “a publicity seeker,” according to AP.

The AP report did not specify what damages McGowan was seeking in the suit, which was filed in Los Angeles District Court.


October 25, 2019
Maryland will strengthen requirements for Holocaust education in schools

By MARCY OSTER/JTA

