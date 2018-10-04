Oren extends 'invitation' for British Jews to make Aliyah if Corbyn elected

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office MK Michael Oren has called for Israel to prepare “the warmest invitation” for British Jews to make aliyah, including various state-backed incentives, should UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn win a general election and become prime minister.



Oren said Corbyn was extremely hostile to Israel and that his election would create an even worse atmosphere in the UK for British Jewry, and, should he be elected, Israel should reach out to the UK Jewish community and make aliyah as easy as possible.





Speaking to The Jerusalem Post on Thursday, Oren said that Israel had missed an opportunity to bring more French Jews to the country from 2015 onwards, when terror attacks directed at the Jewish community and increasing antisemitism in France led many thousands to leave.Many did come to Israel, but several thousands also went to the UK and Canada, particularly French-speaking Quebec.In an op-ed in Israel Hayom published on Thursday, Oren noted that in 2015, then Jewish Agency chairman Natan Sharansky together with the head of the World Zionist Organization and aliyah groups drew up a detailed document stipulating what measures would be required to attract 50,000 French Jews to Israel.However, the plan was shelved and never implemented, and since 2015, only between 15,000 to 17,000 Jews have made aliyah.Oren said that it would be possible to bring “tens of thousands” of British Jews to Israel if Corbyn were elected and that the same mistakes made with the French Jewish community should not be made again in such an event.He added however, that Israel’s message should not be to actively call for mass aliyah to Israel from the UK.“My position on France in 2015 was that the French government has the duty to defend all of its citizens irrespective of their religion, and that French Jews have as much a right to live in France as anyone else,” said Oren.“It wasn’t that all French Jews should pick up and leave. I don’t think that should be our message to British Jews either,” he continued.“But we can extend the warmest invitation to British Jews, if they choose to be part of the Zionist enterprise, this is what we can offer you.”

