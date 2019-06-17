Middle Age jewels from forgotten Jewish cemetery on display in Bologna

Bologna, Italy..
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
An exhibit featuring dozens of Jewels, gold, silver and bronze artifacts from a Middle Age recently rediscovered Jewish cemetery will be inaugurated at the Jewish Museum in the Italian city of Bologna on June 20.
In 1393, a prominent Jewish family in Bologna decided to buy a plot of land in the Italian city, not far from where the Jewish neighborhood used to stand.
As explained in a 2017 article in the local newspaper Il Resto del Carlino, the plot was soon donated to the Jewish community to serve as a cemetery.
The cemetery was used until 1569, when the Pope issued a decree expelling Jews from the cities of the Papal state that back then controlled large parts of modern Italy, including Bologna.
The Pontiff donated the land to a monastery, whose nuns even received the permission to dispose of the tombs and their content as they pleased.
Throughout the centuries, the Jewish cemetery was completely forgotten, until some of its remains where uncovered during construction works in 2012. Subsequent archeological excavations uncovered over 400 tombs, making the cemetery the biggest ancient Jewish cemetery ever discovered in Italy.
The exhibit, titled “The House of Life: Gold and Stories around the ancient Jewish cemetery of Bologna,” is organized by the Bologna Jewish Museum and the Superintendency of Archaeology, Fine Arts and Landscape for Bologna, in collaboration with the Jewish Community of Bologna.
It will be open until January 6, 2020.