Minnesota synagogue arson suspect arrested

Minnesota authorities said Friday that a suspect was arrested in connection with the fire that destroyed the historic Adas Israel Synagogue.



The fire broke on out in the early hours of Monday morning and completely destroyed the 119-year-old building, though fire fighters were able to save several religious relics from the fire.

The Synagogue is located in the city of Duluth about 155 miles north east of Minnespolis.While a spokesperson for Duluth told CNN that the fire was caused by arson, how the fire started remains unknown.The Synagogue, which was originally built back in 1902, is one of two in the Duluth Jewish community. Most of its 75 members are orthodox Jews.A fundraising campaign on behalf of the synagogue was started by local Jewish federations.Temple Israel, a nearby synagogue, offered Adas Israel temporary space.

