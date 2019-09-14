Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Minnesota synagogue arson suspect arrested

While a suspect has been arrested, little is known about who he is or how the fire was started.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 14, 2019 06:15
Police Barricade Pittsburgh

A POLICE barricade around the synagogue that was the site of the Pittsburgh massacre. (photo credit: REUTERS)

Minnesota authorities said Friday that a suspect was arrested in connection with the fire that destroyed the historic Adas Israel Synagogue.

The fire broke on out in the early hours of  Monday morning and completely destroyed the 119-year-old building, though fire fighters were able to save several religious relics from the fire.

The Synagogue is located in the city of Duluth about 155 miles north east of Minnespolis.
 
While a spokesperson for Duluth told CNN that the fire was caused by arson, how the fire started remains unknown.

The Synagogue, which was originally built back in 1902, is one of two in the Duluth Jewish community. Most of its 75 members are orthodox Jews.

A fundraising campaign on behalf of the synagogue was started by local Jewish federations.

Temple Israel, a nearby synagogue, offered Adas Israel temporary space.


