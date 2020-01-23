The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Missing crown of terror victim’s Torah retrieved after being sold on Ebay

The item was discovered to be missing about a year ago.

By ILANIT CHERNICK  
JANUARY 23, 2020 08:53
A picture of the missing Torah's crown after the listing was taken down on Ebay (photo credit: screenshot)
A picture of the missing Torah's crown after the listing was taken down on Ebay
(photo credit: screenshot)
Believed to have been stolen several years ago, the ornate crown of a Torah scroll donated in memory of 2002 terrorism victim Michal Franklin, recently popped up for sale on Ebay.
But late Wednesday night, the Franklin family confirmed that the crown had been retrieved by police, after several inquiries were made by The Jerusalem Post.

The Torah itself was donated to a Yeshiva in Jerusalem in memory of Michal some 10 years or so ago. The Keter, or crown, is the top most part of the Torah's decorations. It is a popular tradition within Judaism to beautify objects used to perform the commandments and mitzvot and today one of the most well-known ornaments used to decorate the Torah are silver Torah crowns.
According to Michal’s father, Avner, the crown was discovered to be missing about a year ago. The Yeshiva moved from Jerusalem to Efrat a few years back, and last year the Franklin’s asked for it back as they decided they wanted to donate the Torah to their synagogue in Jerusalem’s Old City.
“We started wondering where the keter (crown) was and everyone looked high and low for it, but it was nowhere to be found,” Avner said, adding that it probably disappeared while it was still in the Jerusalem area.
All of a sudden, about two weeks ago, the Franklin’s were made aware of the fact that the crown had appeared for sale on Ebay and the family filed a complaint to the police about the matter.
“We were very concerned about the fact that something with Michalis name was floating around somewhere,” Avner added. “We are relieved that it’s come back, but it took some time.”
Following several inquiries by The Jerusalem Post, Luxury Fine Art, who were consigned the Torah’s crown by a store located in the Jaffa flea market, immediately took down the listing from Ebay after being made aware that the item was stolen property.
They made it clear that they don’t own any of the items the seller had consigned to them to sell by the store in Jaffa.
Asked about whether police had given them details on how it was retrieved, Avner said “they hadn’t given details but the police sent a WhatsApp with a picture and maybe they will be able to give us more details,” adding that he’s not sure what it will look like or what condition it’s in.
Addressing when the crown would be hopefully returned to the family, Avner said the police had made a time with them next week Wednesday in Beitar Illit.
“We’re waiting for it to come home,” Franklin concluded.
On the night of June 19, 2002, a suicide bomber jumped out of a car at the French Hill junction and, as Border Patrolmen on duty at the scene began to approach him, he ran past them toward a crowded bus stop where 22-year-old Michal was standing, and detonated the bomb.
Michal, along with six others were killed in the terrorist attack. Some 50 others were wounded.
On the day she was killed, Michal had just completed her courses for a BA in educational counseling and history at the Orot College in Elkana. She was the eldest of six children born to South African immigrants. The family still live in the Old City of Jerusalem.
The Torah’s crown was described in the Ebay post as “a pure silver hand-made and carved Sefer torah crown,” which was donated by Menahem and Erynne Rennert to a Jewish synagogue in Jerusalem in memory of “victim of terrorist attack Michal Franklin.”
It was also listed as being 40 x 36 cm. It was stressed that part of the proceeds of “this lot will be donated to victims of terrorism fund.”
When contacted by the Post, the supposed seller of the item, who asked not to be identified, claimed that he did not know anything about the Torah’s crown and denied having any such thing in his possession.
The Israel Police did not respond to a request for comment on the matter by press time.


