Monsey attack: Local rabbi says 'we will not live in fear'

Chabad rabbi who was with several of the victims at the hospital recalled the harrowing scenes from the stabbing.

By ILANIT CHERNICK  
DECEMBER 29, 2019 11:41
A Jewish man walks near the area where 5 people were stabbed at a Hasidic rabbi's home in Monsey, New York (photo credit: REUTERS)
A Jewish man walks near the area where 5 people were stabbed at a Hasidic rabbi's home in Monsey, New York
(photo credit: REUTERS)
The Jewish community of Monsey, New York is reeling following a stabbing attack that left five people wounded during Hanukkah celebrations next to Hasidic synagogue.
Speaking to The Jerusalem Post from the scene, Rabbi Shmuel Gancz, the Chabad of Suffern New York, located just down the block, said that the perpetrator had reportedly “sat in his car for a while” before going on a rampage at the home of Rabbi Chaim Rottenberg, which is adjacent to Rottenberg’s synagogue.
According to Gancz, after lighting the menorah, the group at the house began leaving to continue Hanukkah celebrations at the synagogue when the man got out of his vehicle and made his way toward the house.
Gancz, who was with some of the victims at the hospital following the attack, said that the “perp came to the rabbi's house as people were leaving the semi-private menorah lighting and gathering.” He reportedly came into the front door and pulled out the machete and said to those inside “no one here is leaving.’
“Heroic people started throwing coat racks and other objects at him, which stalled him a bit,” he explained. “Some of the women started running out of the back door when this was going on…
"The perp also chased after someone, who ran towards the shul and managed to lock the doors so the perp couldn’t get inside, this was when he drove away," he concluded.
He said that five people had been injured, three of which have since been released from hospital. Two of the victims, who the rabbi was with at the hospital, were about 25 and 50.
Asked how the community were feeling, Gancz said they were afraid, “as you can imagine.
“There was a two-hour period of panic in the area," he said, "People were walking around calling for community members to lock their doors. There’s also a lot of synagogues in this area.”
He added that this continued until the alleged suspect was arrested in New York’s 32nd precinct.
Gancz explained that Rottenberg’s community are ultra-Orthodox Hassidic community in the center of Monsey.
“It’s a beautiful community and shul,” he said. “The Hasidic community here in Monsey are from all different stripes and colors. This branch are not really a popular branch, but all walks of life come here to form part of the Hassidic community.”
Despite the attack, Gancz made it clear that the Jewish community will not live in fear and that they will stand up to those who want to attack Jews, and make it clear "that we can't have a free for all.
“We have to continue shedding light as we celebrate Hanukkah,” he said. “After the attack, there was a whole group of people that gathered [outside the house] ... we were singing together with them, there was such unity."
He added, "It’s a real Hanukkah miracle, because this guy was ready to attack a lot of people."


