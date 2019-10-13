Moscow will keep arresting Israelis until Russian hacker released

Naama Issachar, who was arrested by Russia and given seven-and-a-half years in prison for carrying cannabis.. (photo credit: COURTESY OF FAMILY)

A senior official involved in the case of Na'ama Issachar claimed that as long as Russian hacker Alexei Burkov is in prison in Israel, the Russians have not lost hope for a bargain and will therefore use any excuse to arrest Israelis in the country.



Issachar was arrested in April while on a connection flight back to Israel from India through Russia, when she was found with nine grams of cannabis. She was sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in Russian prison.

Burkov was arrested at Ben Gurion Airport in 2015 on suspicion of credit card fraud and other cyber crimes in the US after staying in Israel on vacation with his partner. Russia has turned to Israel on several occasions, including a conversation between the justice ministers of the respective countries, asking not to extradite Burkov to the US, but rather to Moscow.The Israeli court decided to approve his extradition to the US, despite Russian opposition. Word has traveled now, though no official request has been made, that a "trade deal " is in the works regarding Issachar and Burkov.Justice Minister Amir Ohana said that the request of the Russian court "is quite meager.""The American request is much more established and was already approved by the district court and the Supreme Court," Ohana continued. "There are many other diplomatic tools, which should not all be exposed here, and it is being addressed at the highest levels."Yafa, Issachar's mother, told Kan on Sunday morning, "I am waiting for the judge's permission to meet with Na'ama. I had to beg him to let me since Monday. She has no one to cope with this with."She added that they are trying to appeal the decision made. "We did not know it would be so severe," she said. "I told her that no matter how much time they give her, the prime minister and the country will get her out of this. I am sure the prime minister will help me. He wanted us to send her his regards. I hope to see her tomorrow and pass them on."Ohana told Kan Bet that "we, as the State of Israel, are committed and will do everything to bring Na'ama home. The Israeli court has asked for her extradition."Maariv contributed to this report.

