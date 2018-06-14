June 14 2018
|
Tammuz, 1, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Mosque attack in Cape Town leaves two dead

This is the second mosque to be targeted in a month.

By REUTERS
June 14, 2018 12:56
1 minute read.
Mosque attack in Cape Town leaves two dead

File photo: Police investigators collect evidence at a mosque where three men were attacked in Ottawa, South Africa, May 10, 2018. (photo credit: ROGAN WARD / REUTERS)

Two people killed and two injured in a mosque attack in Malmesbury, a town near Cape Town, during the early hours of Thursday morning.

According to local police, a man attempted to behead one of his victims with a knife during the attack.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


“Malmesbury police were called out to a local mosque and found two people stabbed to death and several injured," Police said in a statement. "The suspect‚ believed to be in his thirties and armed with a knife, was still on the scene and charged at the police who tried to persuade him to hand himself over. He ignored the calls and tried to attack police. He was shot and killed in the process. His death will be investigated by IPID."

It's believed he carried out the attack just before morning prayers were about to begin, and was one of the worshipers that had stayed throughout the night to pray. The mosque is reportedly Sunni.

A relative of one of the victim's told local news their throats had been slit during the attack.

"We don't know anything. There is no information, there is no motive, there's nothing like that," South Africa's News24 reported police as saying. "This guy was not in a hurry - he was very calm - he did not run, he walked away. He had a big Rambo knife."

A former policing forum leader in the area called the knife attack an "act of terrorism."



The country's Muslim Judicial Council said it was “shocked to its core to learn of a brutal attack on the Malmesbury Masjied [near] Cape Town in the early hours of this morning.

“We can confirm that two people have been killed whilst in I'tikaaf [a few days spent in the mosque for prayer and contemplation] and another regular musallee [prayer leader] of the Masjied was injured. We do not have any further details as yet but we urge the community not to jump to any conclusions until clarity can be given.”

The attack comes just a month after a mosque in Durban was attacked, which left one person dead and two injured. The Shia mosque's library was also petrol bombed and days later an explosive device was found on the premises.

At this stage, it's believed that the two mosque attacks are not connected.


Related Content

June 14, 2018
World Cup 2018: 7 Jewish stories to watch

By EMILY BURACK/ JTA, JPOST.COM STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut