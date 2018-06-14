Mosque attack in Cape Town leaves two dead

Two people killed and two injured in a mosque attack in Malmesbury, a town near Cape Town, during the early hours of Thursday morning.



According to local police, a man attempted to behead one of his victims with a knife during the attack.





“Malmesbury police were called out to a local mosque and found two people stabbed to death and several injured," Police said in a statement. "The suspect‚ believed to be in his thirties and armed with a knife, was still on the scene and charged at the police who tried to persuade him to hand himself over. He ignored the calls and tried to attack police. He was shot and killed in the process. His death will be investigated by IPID."It's believed he carried out the attack just before morning prayers were about to begin, and was one of the worshipers that had stayed throughout the night to pray. The mosque is reportedly Sunni.A relative of one of the victim's told local news their throats had been slit during the attack."We don't know anything. There is no information, there is no motive, there's nothing like that," South Africa's News24 reported police as saying. "This guy was not in a hurry - he was very calm - he did not run, he walked away. He had a big Rambo knife."A former policing forum leader in the area called the knife attack an "act of terrorism."The country's Muslim Judicial Council said it was “shocked to its core to learn of a brutal attack on the Malmesbury Masjied [near] Cape Town in the early hours of this morning.“We can confirm that two people have been killed whilst in I'tikaaf [a few days spent in the mosque for prayer and contemplation] and another regular musallee [prayer leader] of the Masjied was injured. We do not have any further details as yet but we urge the community not to jump to any conclusions until clarity can be given.”The attack comes just a month after a mosque in Durban was attacked, which left one person dead and two injured. The Shia mosque's library was also petrol bombed and days later an explosive device was found on the premises.At this stage, it's believed that the two mosque attacks are not connected.