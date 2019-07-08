Musical Kaddish to be performed for AMIA Jewish center bombing victims

RESCUE WORKERS search for survivors and victims in the rubble left after a powerful car bomb destroyed the Buenos Aires headquarters of the Argentine Israeli Mutual Association (AMIA), in this July 18, 1994 photo.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Kaddish for the victims of the 1994 terrorist attack on the AMIA Jewish center will be held at the iconic Colon Opera House in Buenos Aires with 200 artists on stage.
On Wednesday, one week before the 25 anniversary of the terrorist attack, the “Requiem/Kadish. Love is Stronger Than Death,” by Rabbi Marcelo Polakoff and composer Angel Mahler will be presented at Colon.
The artistic piece mixes the Christian requiem for the souls of the dead and the Jewish Kaddish and was created by a rabbi and a music maestro. Some text and prayers will be presented by award-winning actress Norma Aleandro.
“Seven of the eight movements start with texts in Hebrew, such as Kaddish, Kol Nidre, an another pesukim, chanted by the chorus of 200 singers,” Polakoff told JTA.
“The Colon theatre opens its doors to receive the most breathtaking show of recent times,” reads
the official webpage of the opera house.
Mahler told CNN
: “This was an Argentinean tragedy. I didn’t prepare it only for the Jewish community, it is open, it is to all of Argentinean society.” Mahler said that they are currently in talks to present it in other cities in Argentina, and also in Israel
The eight movements of “Requiem/Kadish” are a musical dialogue among the victims, their relatives and friends, the perpetrators, God, and the Argentinean state, displayed by 200 artists on stage, including the Philharmonic Orchestra of the Colon theater and the National Polifonic Chorus.
The July 18, 1994 blast killed 85 people and injured more than 300. No one yet has been convicted of the bombing, though Argentina – and Israel – have long pointed the finger at Iran.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>