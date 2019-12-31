NY woman released after attacking Jewish woman, assaults another woman

A Brooklyn woman who was released without bail after attacking three Jewish women was rearrested a day later for assaulting another woman, according to the New York Post.Tiffany Harris punched a 35-year-old woman in the face on Eastern Parkway in Prospect Heights on Sunday. The incident is not being treated as a hate crime and it is unclear if the most recent victim was Jewish.antisemitic incidents within a week in New York City, according to the New York Post. On Saturday, five people were injured in a stabbing attack at a synagogue in Monsey, New York.Harris assaulted three Jewish women on Eastern Parkway in the largely Lubavitch neighborhood of Crown Heights in Brooklyn on Thursday. She admitted the crime to police officers, saying "Yes, I slapped them. I cursed them out. I said ‘F-U, Jews,'" according to the Algemeiner.Dalia Schusterman, one of the victims, told the Algemeiner that the decision to release Harris without bail was "a win for the criminals, and a big fail for the protection of the vulnerable targets they’re going after." The decision was also "a malignant growth out of their unwillingness to sympathize with the Orthodox Jewish community, which has always been relegated as the other, stereotyped as oppressors, and treated as unworthy of societal protection," according to Schusterman.The attack on the three Jewish women was one of at least eight