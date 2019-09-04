Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

NYC measles outbreak in Orthodox Jewish neighborhoods declared over

The order required residents of those neighborhoods to be vaccinated or pay fines of up to $1,000.

By MARCY OSTER/JTA
September 4, 2019 04:23
A sign warning people of measles in the ultra-Orthodox Jewish community of Williamsburg

A sign warning people of measles in the ultra-Orthodox Jewish community of Williamsburg is seen in New York. (photo credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON)

The measles outbreak concentrated in Orthodox Jewish neighborhoods in New York City is considered over.

There have been no new infections over the last two incubation periods, signaling the end of the outbreak, city health officials said Tuesday, The Associated Press reported. This means that an emergency order mandating vaccines will be lifted, according to the report.

New York City Health Commissioner Oxiris Barbot called on New Yorkers to continue to have their children immunized, however.



“Staying up to date on vaccines is the best way for people to protect the health and safety of their friends, family and neighbors,” Barbot told AP.



The outbreak began in October 2018 and was mostly concentrated in Orthodox neighborhoods in Brooklyn. There were 654 cases reported up to Tuesday, which is the most in 30 years, according to the report.



In June, New York state lawmakers revoked the religious and personal-belief exemptions for vaccines. Unvaccinated students have 14 days from the start of school to prove they received the first dose of each immunization.



The Brooklyn outbreak has been tied to an unvaccinated child who contracted the disease during a trip to Israel.


