‘NYU administrators know about antisemitism on campus, don’t do enough’

A New York University graduate who sued the school for antisemitism last year says that the college administration is fully aware of the challenges Jewish students face on campus and is not doing enough about it.In an interview with The Jerusalem Post, Adela Cojab said that last year after the school awarded Students for Justice in Palestine the President’s Service Award for “student organizations that have had an extraordinary and positive impact on the University community” and Jewish students were upset, she started meeting with administrators every two weeks. “They didn’t think it was that big of a deal to give a hate group that award - all administrators definitely knew” about what this organization had done to alienate Jewish and pro-Israel students, she told the Post.Additionally, she said that university administrators told her “not to draw attention to it.”Cojab said that her challenges with SJP and anti-Israel sentiment on campus came to a peak on Israel Independence Day2018 when Cojab was not at a barbecue with her fellow Israel advocates but went to a student government meeting instead and that meeting turned antisemitic.At the end of the meeting, students began berating NYU administrator and VP of Student Affairs, Marc Wais, according to Cojab , regarding NYU’s stance against BDS. Wais left and Cojab faced the angry mob alone. She says she remembers certain things that were yelled at her and cannot recall how long the incident lasted.“One member said he is so glad that I’m a proud Zionist and that I speak at conferences because in 40 years I will look back just like every SS officer,” she told the Post. SS, meaning Schutzstaffel or Nazi officer.She said that the student said, “When you look back in 40 years and realize you were on the wrong side of history, everyone and you will know who you are.“This was videoed without my consent by multiple people,” she concluded.In the chaos, Cojab recalls one anti-Israel student standing up for her.“[She] hopped in the circle and said, ‘There’s a lot of us and one of her, but this is not the time and place,’ and I will always be grateful for that.”In a state of shock, she called the then-vice preisdent of Realize Israel, Ari Spitzer, who found Cojab on the floor having a panic attack. However, Spitzer was able to get her to the barbecue where she was surrounded by friends. Then, Cojab realized that their best option was to thank Wais and NYU President Andrew Hamilton for standing up for the Jewish community.She said that Wais responded to her email and apologized for leaving, but did not inquire about how the incident ended, and Cojab was not satisfied.“He could have at least acknowledged that it was hostile and asked if I was okay,” she said. “This [incident] made me the figure head.”Cojab said that before the incident began Wais noticed the lack of Israel representation at the meeting and asked her, “Where are your people?” To that she replied, “My people are celebrating our national holiday,” (referring to Yom Haatzmaut).Cojab recalled how earlier in her college career, the NYU president invited Jews and anti-Israel students for a joint meeting that was facilitated by a professional mediator because “they knew it was a hostile environment.”The facilitator allegedly was frustrated and unable to complete the event. “At the beginning when she was explaining between difference between dialogue and debate then she realized that the anti-Israel students wouldn’t listen and she finally looked at administrators and said it was useless and asked to reschedule a dialogue with people who wanted to speak,” Cojab recalled.She said that there were two pro-Palestinian students in the room who were genuinely looking to speak and have an open dialogue, but ultimately did not have their chance, as no follow-up session was scheduled.She says that while NYU stands against BDS, in her opinion, it’s a matter of survival and fiscal pragmatism.“NYU has a Tel Aviv campus that is sustained by endowments and standing against BDS makes economic sense,” she said. “They know how to do for their own interests, but on the ground they are afraid to act out because of public perceptions.”“The university’s biggest tool is the four-year turn around, waiting for things to die down and let problematic kids graduate,” she continued.She said that despite her experience and the lawsuit she filed last year that is still in progress, “NYU was always my dream school. NYU would still be my first choice if I were to go to school again.“This is not meant to tell students not to go to NYU,” she continued, “if anything, this means they should go. … My message to the high school senior is apply to NYU. If they don’t apply, then all of our work is for nothing.”NYU’s Wais did not respond to the Post for comment.