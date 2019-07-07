Naomi Campbell praises Chabad Rebbe on 25th anniversary of his death

Naomi Campbell poses at Time 100 Gala, New York..
(photo credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY)
International supermodel Naomi Campbell took to Instagram to express her respect for the 25th anniversary of the passing of Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, the Lubavitcher Rebbe, who passed away in 1994 at aged at 92.
"An inspirational leader, scholar, and teacher, the Rebbe taught that we are all inherently good and we each have the potential to change the world for the better, one good deed at a time," Campbell wrote as the caption for a picture of the renown Jewish leader. "I have personally learned so much from his wisdom and teachings, and while I never met him, I've visited his resting place in Queens to gain blessing and inspiration."
The late rabbi is buried in a Queens cemetery, which attracts thousands of visitor a year - Jews and non-Jews alike - who come to pray and meditate.
"With so much discord and division across our society, the Rebbe's words are more relevant than ever, and we so desperately need to take them to heart and learn from his example to always see the good in others, even those with whom we may disagree," the supermodel continued. "Today I rededicate myself to the Rebbe's life-long mission of creating more light and goodness, and making a better future for ourselves and all of humanity."
Campbell has expressed an appreciation for Israeli figures in the past. In 2016, she was given a prize by the late president Shimon Peres for International Women's Day. Upon receiving the award, she told him, “Leaders like you, Mr. Peres, and Nelson Mandela, are what make the world a better place,” Campbell said. “You inspire me.”
She visited Israel in 2012, as well, to celebrate her birthday at the Western Wall and the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem - the latter having just been removed from the UNESCO "World Heritage in Danger" list.
Before passing away in 1994, the Rebbe suffered several strokes
, the first of which was in 1992. While he lay on his deathbed in Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City, hassidic Jews signed petitions to God to allow the Rebbe to rise and lead Jewry to the messianic age, as they believed that he may be the long-awaited Messiah himself.
Samuel Heilman, JTA contributed to this report.
