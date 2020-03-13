Nefesh B'Nefesh to hold 'virtual' Mega Aliyah Event due to coronavirus

The event, due to take place on Sunday, March 15, was expected to take place with 1,500 individuals in attendance from 15 states across North America, but the in-person event was cancelled due to restrictions and recommendation concerning large gatherings amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Nefesh B'Nefesh, Israel's Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, The Jewish Agency for Israel, Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael (KKL) and the Jewish National Fund-USA cooperated to create a virtual fair set to take place on March 15 to replace the in-person event.

The fair will include online lectures on a variety of Aliyah topics. The webinars will be broadcast live, via Zoom, and will be delivered by Nefesh B'Nefesh experts and Israeli professionals in the medical, legal and financial fields.

“During this challenging time, we are directing our hearts and prayers to those affected by the coronavirus pandemic,” said Rabbi Yehoshua Fass, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Nefesh B’Nefesh. “In light of this complex situation, and the cancellation of our annual mega Aliyah event, we have refocused our approach and decided to use the best technological and digital tools available in order to provide potential olim with all of the same, necessary information in real time, continuing our support for olim in every situation, on their way to fulfilling their Zionist dream of living in Israel."

The seminars will include: Rights and benefits for olim, converting a US medical license to an Israeli license, Israeli tax payments for retirees and the general public, employment options in Israel, buying and renting apartments, the Israeli education system and the Israeli health system, among other topics.

Potential olim will be able to ask questions via a chat function or call into the Nefesh B'Nefesh call center (1-866-4-ALIYAH). The fair is open to any potential olim across the world.

All the lectures will be saved on the Nefesh B'Nefesh YouTube page.