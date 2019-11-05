Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Netanyahu lauds fmr Canadian PM Stephen Harper as staunch friend of Israel

This is not his first visit to Israel this year, nor his first meeting this year with Netanyahu.

By
November 5, 2019 23:41
Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper (R) shakes hands with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper (R) shakes hands with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Ottawa. (photo credit: REUTERS)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday night lauded former Canadian Prime Minister, Stephen Harper, as a staunch friend of Israel.

Netanyahu was speaking at a dinner in Harper's honor at the Jerusalem Waldorf Astoria hotel hosted by the Jewish National Fund's World Chairman, Daniel Atar.

Harper is currently in Israel for the inauguration of the Stephen Harper Visitor Center in the Hula Valley.
While in office, Harper consistently maintained a pro-Israel policy.

He is currently president of the Awz venture capital advisory committee, specializing in investments in Israeli security.

This is not his first visit to Israel this year, nor his first meeting this year with Netanyahu.

During a visit in February he met with both Netanyahu and US Ambassador David Friedman.

Netanyahu said it was appropriate to name the center and bird sanctuary after Harper because Israel has no better friend

Relating to the latest Iranian developments Netanyahu reiterated the pledge that Israel will never allow Iran to develop nuclear weapons.

Netanyahu praised Harper for standing up for Israel in many international forums, particularly the United Nations.

Harper recalled that he had first come across Netanyahu in the 1980s and had seen him on television when he had virtually exploded off the screen.

Harper had predicted at the time that Netanyahu would one day become prime minister of Israel.

Not only did that happen he said but Netanyahu had become Israel's longest serving prime minister and had transformed the country and its image In the world.


