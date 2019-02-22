New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft charged with soliciting prostitute

Donald Trump with Patriots owner Robert Kraft..
(photo credit: JOSHUA ROBERTS / REUTERS)
X
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has been charged with soliciting a prostitute in Florida.
The 77-year-old Jewish businessman was one of some 100 men charged in a human trafficking investigation in Martin County, Jupiter Police Chief Daniel Kerr told WPTV. Kerr said there is video evidence of all the men who are being charged.
Kraft, with a net worth of $6.6 billion, is the 79th richest American, according to Forbes. He is the chairman and CEO of Kraft Group, a holding company with assets in sports, manufacturing and real estate development. The Patriots, winner of this year’s Super Bowl, are among the most successful franchises in professional sports.
Over decades, the Kraft family has given more than half a billion dollars to causes including health care, education, the Jewish community, Christian organizations and local needs.
Kraft, who grew up in an Orthodox Jewish family in Brookline, Massachusetts, was recently named the winner
of the $1 million Genesis Prize, the so-called Jewish Nobel, for having “spoken out publicly and donated generously to organizations combating prejudices, including anti-Semitism and the de-legitimization of the State of Israel.”
The Genesis Prize did not immediately return a request for comment by the Jewish Telegraphic Agency.This is a developing story.
