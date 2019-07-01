New Yorkers celebrate Israel Pride on Hudson River

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Over 100 people took to the Hudson River on Sunday to display their Israel pride.



Dozens of boats and jet skis adorned with Israeli and US flags participated in the Fourth Annual Inspire Unity Celebrate Israel Water and Air Parade.

Ben Kogan, the event’s lead organizer, told The Jerusalem Post that he never expected the parade to become an annual celebration.Kogan was born in the Soviet Union, raised in Israel and immigrated to New York two decades ago. During summer 2014’s Operation Protective Edge, he gathered a group of like-minded “water enthusiasts” to show unity for Israel.“We stormed the city. It was the first time we did it, unofficially, but it was inspiring. Hundreds of thousands of welcoming people waved at us from Coney Island shore,” Kogan told the Post. “In 2015, there was no war but people kept saying let’s do it again.”By 2016, New Yorkers who did not own private boats or jet skis were reaching out to Kogan, saying they too wanted to participate. A few pilots took to the sky to show their support for Israel as well, decorating their private planes with the Star of David and flying over the boats.“We were able to charter a big boat for everyone. We now have it at the event each year,” Kogan said. “We don’t have big companies behind us, it is all friends telling their friends. Many people who attend are not even Jewish. Some just love Israel or just want to have fun in a good crowd.”Julia Hoagland and her husband Ed Aguayo were two of the participants in attendance to “have fun.” Aguayo is a Peruvian Catholic and Hoagland said she does not identify with any religion. Neither has travelled to Israel, but it was their second year attending the event.“Any connection I have to Israel is purely social,” Hoagland told the Post following the parade. “Because I have no real connection to Israel, everyone here gives me information that I wouldn’t find in my own circles. It’s a great way to have a cultural experience without leaving the country,” she said.Avi Cobin is a pilot who has supported the event annually by flying over in his private plane. Cobin told the Post that due to wind on Sunday, no planes could fly over, but he still participated on a private boat. “It was an emotional day. We didn’t get any negativity. So many people were cheering for us,” Cobin said. “If a major US city is going to do something to recognize our home, we’re going to be there,” he said.Esther Serok, representative of the World Zionist Organization North America, spoke on the main yacht. The boat included DJ entertainment, kosher food and a cash bar. Participants gathered to sing Hatikvah and The Star-Spangled Banner.“Today was full of a lot of dancing, cheering and flag waving,” Kogan said.The procession departed from the Brooklyn Army Terminal and passed the Coney Island shoreline, Verrazzano Bridge, Brooklyn Bridge and the Statue of Liberty.Kogan referred to the water as a “unique outlet to express that antisemitism is on the rise and to give a feeling of belonging.”“When you are in the city walking between blocks, only people across the street can see you. When you are in the water, everyone can see you,” he told The Post. “In order to deliver a message, the more people you can reach the louder the message will be. When people on the shore see us, everyone wishes they could be in the water too.”

