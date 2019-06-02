NY's 'Celebrate Israel Parade' turns Manhattan blue and white - watch live

An Israeli flag [Ilustrative].
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
The annual Celebrate Israel Parade in Manhattan took place on Sunday.
The parade has been organized by the Jewish Community Relations Council of New York (JCRC-NY) since 2011. The first parade like this was in 1965 and led to the annual tradition.
Around 40,000 participants were expected to partake in the event from numerous organizations.
The parade marched down Fifth Avenue from 57th to 74th Streets and its theme celebrates "Rak B'Yisrael" - meaning "Only in Israel."
"Only in Israel," the event website reads, "where in order to be a realist, you must believe in miracles.
"Where ancient villages stand beside ultra-modern cities.
"Where a 2,000 year old language was resurrected for modern speech.
"Where exiles from the four corners of the world have come home.
"Where skill and chutzpah together make the impossible come true.
"Where barren deserts are transformed into flourishing fields.
"Where diverse cultures produce a fusion of global cuisine.
"Where pioneers build new frontiers in science and technology.
"Where water can be produced from thin air.
"Where those with incurable diseases are cured.
"Where if you will it, it is no dream."
