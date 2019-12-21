New app aims to make Judaism user-friendly

A startup based in Brooklyn launched an app last Tuesday, December 17, that seeks to make Jewish practice more user-friendly. The app, called Azoi, provides illustrative guides that allows those less familiar with some specific Jewish practices to learn them through practical explanations and even choreography. Some of the practices include the donning of teffilin (phylacteries), the process of being called up to read from the Torah in synagogues, specific blessings, and the meaning and gestures involved when lighting candles on Shabbat (Jewish sabbath). “Our app is a revolutionary tool that will demystify Jewish practice and make it accessible to the average Jewish person,” Mendy Shishler, founder of Azoi noted in a statement.The app also provides viewers with further material to read on some of the practices, in relation to the time of the day or year. The app is now available on the Apple Store and Google Play Store for free, without ads. While the app is only available in English at the moment, Shishler said that they are making plans to release it in other languages.