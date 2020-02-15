A new documentary featuring experts on antisemitism, as well as former President Bill Clinton , examines antisemitism in the United States and several countries in Europe.

Director Andrew Goldberg told Newsweek that he believes antisemitism is on the rise because of a polarized political environment that’s amplified by social media.

“I see today’s society becoming more fractured and angrier,” he said. “The eruption of anger is at an all-time high. I don’t think we’d be at the level of antisemitism now without Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. All these communities give people a sense of alignment with one another.”

The documentary features Brad Orsini, Pittsburgh’s Jewish community security director, who conducted a training for the Tree of Life*Or L’Simcha congregation before the shooting took place in October 2018. Along with Clinton, it features Holocaust historian Deborah Lipstadt, conservative columnist George Will and other experts.

“In any group like that, promoting any sort of racism, any sort of religious bigotry, any sort of paranoia, if you do it long enough, you’ll pick up, eventually, somebody crazy enough to do what was done in Pittsburgh,” Clinton said in a clip from the documentary provided to Newsweek.