The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food March Of The Living
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

News outlets claim Brazilian health minister is Jewish although he isn't

Dr. Nelson Teich was handpicked by President Jair Bolsonaro on Thursday to succeed Luiz Henrique Mandetta, whose strong support of social distancing put him at odds with Bolsonaro.

By MARCUS GILBAN/JTA  
APRIL 18, 2020 16:52
New Minister of Health, Nelson Teich gestures during a media statement of the Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro (photo credit: ADRIANO MACHADO/ REUTERS)
New Minister of Health, Nelson Teich gestures during a media statement of the Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro
(photo credit: ADRIANO MACHADO/ REUTERS)
RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazil’s new health minister isn’t Jewish, but the Brazilian media were quick to point out that Dr. Nelson Teich had the support of the South American country’s Jewish community. Some outlets even erroneously called him Jewish.
That angered many local Jews, who argued that the news was exaggerated — and in at least one case, possibly antisemitic.
Teich, a 62-year-old oncologist, was handpicked by President Jair Bolsonaro on Thursday to succeed Luiz Henrique Mandetta, whose strong support of social distancing put him at odds with Bolsonaro. The president has warned that the economic fallout from isolation could be worse than the virus itself.
Teich had supported Bolsonaro’s presidential bid in 2018 — an unorthodox and right-wing campaign that split the nation, including its Jewish community.
From the minute the Rio de Janeiro native was tapped for the post, some groups on social media started to question whether he was Jewish or not based on his apparently German-sounding surname.
“The doctor’s appointment to the ministry was supported by the Sao Paulo Jewish community, which is close to the president,” wrote UOL, one of Brazil’s biggest news portals, adding that Teich served as a consultant to the Albert Einstein Israelite Hospital in Sao Paulo.
But Andre Lajst, the director of Brazil’s chapter of the pro-Israel organization StandWithUs, pointed out that neither the country’s umbrella Jewish organization, the Brazilian Israelite Confederation, or any other state federation had officially declared support for Teich.
“That never happened,” Lajst wrote. “This type of news, without any responsibility, creates a focus on less important information that generates controversies that are completely unnecessary for society. The Sao Paulo Jewish community has 60,000 members and, if individuals decided to support the minister more explicitly, their religion is irrelevant.”
Following Lajst’s Facebook post, the UOL portal removed the sentence. Replicas of the original article remain untouched, however, by other outlets, such as Portugal’s weekly paper Diario de Noticias.
Veja magazine, one of the most influential in South America, highlighted the new minister’s friendly ties with a renowned Jewish mogul.
“Teich is a friend of contractor Meyer Nigri, owner of the Tecnisa construction company. It was also Nigri who opened the doors for Bolsonaro to approach the exclusive nucleus of the Jewish community of Sao Paulo in the 2018 campaign,” according to a Veja article published Thursday. “The presidency’s communication secretary Fabio Wajngarten is another influential name among Sao Paulo Jews who endorsed Teich’s nomination for the position.”
For Persio Bider, who presides over the Organized Jewish Youth organization, the Jewish references were a step too far.
“The sewer of antisemitism opens up again, with several scoundrels judging the new minister by his alleged religion and not by his professional history,” Bider told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency. “Does anyone know the religion of the other ministers by any chance? Of course not, but it shows much more about how antisemitism is rooted in all layers of society.”
Jews for Democracy, a far-left group that opposes Bolsonaro, called the episode a conspiracy theory.
“Some reports have highlighted that Teich would have been put in office by the influence of the Jewish community. Others label him as a Jew. Even if it were true, what is the population’s interest in knowing the religion of a health minister?” the group wrote on Facebook. “Reinforcing stereotypes contributes to antisemitism. We will not accept prejudice and conspiracy theories.”
Teich said he will not be making any “sudden” changes in Brazil’s social isolation practices, even though Bolsonaro has called COVID-19 not much more than a “little flu.”
“Everything will be based on science,” Teich said Thursday.
Since taking office Bolsonaro — sometimes compared to President Donald Trump for his off-the-cuff manner, right-wing outlook and disregard for presidential norms — has made overtures to the Jewish community, visiting Israel and hosting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last year.


Tags brazil diaspora antisemitism Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israeli business owners rage over the effects of COVID-19 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Corona and politics shouldn’t mix – but they do By YAAKOV KATZ
MY WORD: A matter of time and age in the corona-era By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert It’s time to return to normalcy By EHUD OLMERT
NITSANA DARSHAN-LEITNER of Israel Law Center 311 Iran’s fever dream, could it exploit COVID-19 to lift sanctions? By NITSANA DARSHAN-LEITNER

Most Read

1 Israeli COVID-19 treatment shows 100% survival rate - preliminary data
Biologists work in a laboratory at Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. in Haifa
2 Dermatological symptoms may be the latest new coronavirus symptom
Medical workers in protective suits treat patients suffering with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Rome, Italy
3 Israeli COVID-19 treatment with 100% survival rate tested on US patient
A Pluristem scientist at work.
4 Coronavirus travels 13 feet in the air, new study finds
Medical worker is seen at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Jinyintan hospital in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak
5 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by