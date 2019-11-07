Nir Barkat to Jeremy Corbyn: You bring shame on yourself and your party

NIR BARKAT: Netanyahu has energy and experience, and for the party and country, the longer he is around is better for us, so I wish him long life as the head of both.. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

MK and former Jerusalem Mayor, Nir Barkat, slammed UK Labour party leader, Jeremy Corbyn, on Thursday.



"When you attack one of us, you attack all of us. You have to understand that, in 2019, antisemitism will not be tolerated," he said in a video posted on Facebook.

Since Corbyn's election as Labour's head in 2015, the party has faced multiple scandals relating to his personal opinions and actions – which have included calling Hamas and Hezbollah "friends" and stating that "British Zionists" lack a sense of humor – but also to antisemitic and extremist views rooted in the party.Earlier this year, the British equality watchdog Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) opened a formal investigation into the party."Our history shows that what starts with words, quickly leads to violence and even worse," Barkat said."This time around the State of Israel is ready, and we will not be silent," Barkat added. "With your attacks on Israel's legitimacy and by promoting the Jewish state's hatred, you are bringing shame on yourself and embarrassing your party."The Likud MK also addressed British Jews, highlighting that for those who decided to make Aliyah, Israel would welcome them with open arms.Earlier this year, a poll showed that 47% of British Jews would consider moving if Corbyn became prime minister, up from a third in 2018 "We are one people with one heart in Britain, in Israel and all over the world," Barkat concluded. "No enemy will ever defeat us because we will never surrender."

