The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

North America’s oldest synagogue celebrates 256 years of existence

Sephardic merchants, who spoke Spanish and Portuguese, built the synagogue in 1759.

By ILANIT CHERNICK  
DECEMBER 2, 2019 20:42
The Touro Synagogue in Newport, Rhode Island (photo credit: FLICKR)
The Touro Synagogue in Newport, Rhode Island
(photo credit: FLICKR)
At 256 years old, the Touro synagogue still remains the oldest standing synagogue in North America.
On December 2, 1763, the synagogue was dedicated during the festival of Hanukkah and it was considered a “regional celebration attended not only by the congregation, but also by clergy and other dignitaries from around the colony including Congregationalist Minister Ezra Stiles who later became the president of Yale University,” explained the congregations rabbi Marc Mandel.
Mandel told The Jerusalem Post that it is “the only surviving synagogue building in the US that dates back to the colonial era.
“Most of the founders were Sephardic Jews,” he continued. “They came to Newport seeking religious tolerance and business opportunities.”
According to Mandel, it was designed by noted British-Colonial era architect and Rhode Island resident Peter Harrison “and is considered his most notable work. Construction of the synagogue began in 1759.
“It was the only Synagogue in the area,” he said. “The interior is flanked by a series of twelve Ionic columns supporting balconies. The columns signify the twelve tribes of ancient Israel. Each column is carved from a single tree.”
He added the building was also oriented to face east toward Jerusalem.
One of the most unique events for the Jewish community at the time was in 1790, when the synagogue’s warden, Moses Seixas, wrote to newly elected George Washington, “expressing his support for Washington’s administration and good wishes for him.
Washington sent a letter in response, that “every one shall sit in safety under his own vine and fig tree, and there shall be none to make him afraid.
“For happily, the Government of the United States gives to bigotry no sanction, to persecution no assistance, requires only that they who live under its protection should demean themselves as good citizens, in giving it on all occasions their effectual support,” Washington wrote to the community.
To commemorate this momentous occasion, each year, the Touro Foundation sponsors “an educational lecture series and holds a public reading of the George Washington letter as a celebration and pronouncement of religious freedom.”
Mandel explained that the Newport Jewish community prospered at the time with the rest of the city, but most Jews left during and after the Revolutionary War.
Despite leaving, throughout the 19th Century, the community - many of whom moved to New York - would not relinquish their connection with the synagogue.
The synagogue was later named for Abraham Touro, who had donated money towards maintaining the street and the synagogue during the early 19th century.
“Today we are an active community with a growing Hebrew School and many new members and programs,” Mandel added.
Asked about the origins of this community,  associate professor of Sephardic Studies at Yeshiva University Ronnie Perelis said that the Sephardi Jews “who we are particularly referring to here are Jews, who for the most part, had their roots in Spain.”
He told the Post that following the expulsion of the Jews from Spain, “they moved to Portugal, and settled there.
Already in the early part of the 15th century, Jews were involved in extensive trade in the Atlantic even before Christopher Columbus set sail.
“Once Columbus discovered the Americas, it opened up new commercial opportunities,” he continued, adding that they were involved with merchants and setting up overseas.
“For political reasons, the king of Portugal [Manuel I] converts them all [to Christianity] but didn’t investigate” whether they were committed Christians. “In private, many maintained their but 40 years later the Inquisition started investigating.”
It was this that spurred the Jews to look for new places to live and because of their involvement in Atlantic trade, they move to Ports and centers of commerce like Amsterdam.
“They settled in Amsterdam and established satellite communities and outposts all over the Atlantic,” including London, “and they basically moved into [parts of] the Americas where British and Dutch ruled.”
Perelis said that they had full rights and highlighted that they also moved to islands in the Caribbean like Curacao, which is an island off Venezuela, Jamaica, Barbados, and later to New Amsterdam - what would become New York, Newport, Charleston and Savannah.
“They settled in these places because they were all ports and centers of commerce where they could live fully as Jews,” he said. “In all of these places, the authorities gave them full rights; they could trade but sometimes there limitation, but basically their religious rights and business rights were protected.”
He emphasized that “all these little places had stately, beautiful, and well placed synagogues.
“They weren’t hidden like in European cities,” Perelis said. “They were prominent.”
The communities were also linked by familial connections “because the businesses were family businesses.”
When the synagogues in these areas were built, many were styled on the Great Synagogue in Amsterdam.
Asked about the Touro synagogue and its community, Perelis said it was the Sephardic merchants, who spoke Spanish and Portuguese, that built the synagogue.
“The outside looks like a typical colonial building, the inside - the ark and bimah - are set up w distance is the same proportion as was in Amsterdam - symbolic and mystical reasons link back to the Temple of Solomon.
He added that prayer books in these communities were usually printed in Amsterdam and London and that the kantor’s were circulated between the communities.
“Touro and Newport were very important, and at the time Rhode Island was one of the most tolerant of colonies, however,” he said, “at some point it stopped being important, and the Sephardi Jews left... then the Ashkenazim came to Newport.”
Perelis explained that they inquired about the building “and the Sephardi congregation in New York, who still owned the Touro synagogue building… rented it to the Ashkanazi community.”
Perelis concluded that people don’t realize that “Jews have been part of the fabric since the beginning.”


Tags synagogue United States diaspora
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Campus craziness By JPOST EDITORIAL
Where are the protests against Netanyahu? By YAAKOV KATZ
Hillel Fuld Hillel's Tech Corner: Hospital treatment at home By HILLEL FULD
Pressing charges and Netanyahu’s trials By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum Right from Wrong: No, Israel’s not imploding By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Is the Bible right? Newly discovered fossils show snakes had legs
A snake is seen while a tract of the Amazon jungle burns as it is cleared by loggers and farmers in Porto Velho, Brazil August 24, 2019
2 107 House Dems to Pompeo: Reverse settlement announcement ‘immediately’
U.S. Rep Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and U.S. Rep Ilhan Omar (D-MN)
3 Mike Pence trip to Iraq total disaster, failed to meet officials - Iran
US Vice President Mike Pence gives a speech during the conference on peace and security in the Middle East in Warsaw, on February 14, 2019
4 Is Michael Bloomberg, Jewish Dem. candidate, good for Israel?
Former New York City Mayor and possible 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg speaks at the Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, U.S., January 29, 2019.
5 Hezbollah energy threat could send Israel back to biblical times
Iran's proxies, including Hezbollah, are empowered throughout the Middle East
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by