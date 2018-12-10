Ocasio-Cortez dances the horah after announcing Jewish heritage

US Representative-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) walks up to participate in drawing a lottery number for her new office on Capitol Hill November 30, 2018 in Washington, DC.
(photo credit: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / AFP)
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is channeling her inner Tevye.
While celebrating the eighth night of Hanukkah, incoming Democratic congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez danced the horah with her Jewish constituents in New York.
The celebration was also the scene of a surprise announcement: Ocasio-Cortez's is descended from Sephardi Jews who fled the Spanish Inquisition to Puerto Rico.
"So many of our destinies are tied beyond our understanding." Ocasio-Cortez said after explaining the story of her family's forced conversion
for the first time publicly.
She proceeded to dance the horah, writing "Plus I can never turn down an opportunity to try a new dance! "
The party was held by Jews for Racial and Economic Justice.
