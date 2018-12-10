50 MOST INFLUENTIAL JEWS Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

Ocasio-Cortez dances the horah after announcing Jewish heritage

"So many of our destinies are tied beyond our understanding." Ocasio-Cortez said after explaining the story of her family's forced conversion for the first time publicly.

By
December 10, 2018 13:55
US Representative-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) walks up to participate in drawing a lottery

US Representative-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) walks up to participate in drawing a lottery number for her new office on Capitol Hill November 30, 2018 in Washington, DC. (photo credit: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / AFP)

 
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is channeling her inner Tevye.

While celebrating the eighth night of Hanukkah, incoming Democratic congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez danced the horah with her Jewish constituents in New York.

The celebration was also the scene of a surprise announcement: Ocasio-Cortez's is descended from Sephardi Jews who fled the Spanish Inquisition to Puerto Rico.

"So many of our destinies are tied beyond our understanding." Ocasio-Cortez said after explaining the story of her family's forced conversion for the first time publicly.


She proceeded to dance the horah, writing "Plus I can never turn down an opportunity to try a new dance! "


The party was held by Jews for Racial and Economic Justice.

