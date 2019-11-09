Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman will appear in “Charlie’s Angels”

Fellow Olympian and snowboarder Chloe Kim also is making a cameo in the film

By CNAAN LIPHSHIZ/JTA
November 9, 2019 03:58
Aly Raisman

Aly Raisman. (photo credit: REUTERS)

“I’m officially an angel (Is this real life?),” the Jewish-American gymnast tweeted Wednesday night, followed by a series of photos. One featured Raisman standing beside the film’s director and co-writer, Elizabeth Banks, who plays Bosley. She thanked Banks and Sony Pictures for including her in the film.

The “Charlie’s Angels” series – this will be the third film produced since 2000 – is based on a 1970s TV show of the same title. The plot, which has feminist messages, is about a group of young women who work as private detectives in an agency run by a wealthy mystery man named Charlie.

Fellow Olympian and snowboarder Chloe Kim also is making a cameo in the film, the Boston Globe reported Thursday.

Raisman, who competed on the 2012 and 2016 U.S. women’s Olympic gymnastics teams, has made cameos before — she appeared on “Lip Sync Battle” and in a Maroon 5 video — but has yet to appear on the silver screen, according to IMDb.

Raisman, 25, has three Olympic gold medals, two silver and a bronze.


