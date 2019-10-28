Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Omar: 'We must confront the hateful ideology of white nationalism'

The Tree of Life Synagogue attack left 11 people dead and seven others injured.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 28, 2019 04:47
1 minute read.
Omar: 'We must confront the hateful ideology of white nationalism'

Rep. Ilhan Omar has made wearing a headscarf seem fashionable, chic and powerful.. (photo credit: TOM WILLIAMS/CQ ROLL CALL)

On the one-year anniversary of the antisemitic attack on the Tree of Life synagogue, American leaders took to social media to express their condolences and look back on the shooting. 

Rep. Ilhan Omar was one of those leaders. She took to Twitter on Sunday to talk about the attack and white nationalism in the US. 

She wrote, "1 year ago we witnessed the deadliest antisemitic attack in our nation's history at the Tree of Life Synagogue. Holding the victims and survivors in my heart today. 

"We must confront the hateful ideology of white nationalism and treat it like the national security threat it is."


The Tree of Life Synagogue attack left 11 people dead and seven others injured and has been labeled as domestic terrorism. The attack took place on October 27 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania while Shabbat morning services were being held. 


Related Content

Envelope
October 28, 2019
Squirrel Hill Jewish day school students send messages to shooting victims

By MARCY OSTER/JTA

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings