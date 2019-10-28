Omar: 'We must confront the hateful ideology of white nationalism'

On the one-year anniversary of the antisemitic attack on the Tree of Life synagogue, American leaders took to social media to express their condolences and look back on the shooting.



Rep. Ilhan Omar was one of those leaders. She took to Twitter on Sunday to talk about the attack and white nationalism in the US.

1 year ago we witnessed the deadliest anti-Semitic attack in our nation’s history at the Tree of Life Synagogue. Holding the victims and survivors in my heart today.



We must confront the hateful ideology of white nationalism and treat it like the national security threat it is. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) October 27, 2019

She wrote, "1 year ago we witnessed the deadliest antisemitic attack in our nation's history at the Tree of Life Synagogue. Holding the victims and survivors in my heart today."We must confront the hateful ideology of white nationalism and treat it like the national security threat it is."The Tree of Life Synagogue attack left 11 people dead and seven others injured and has been labeled as domestic terrorism. The attack took place on October 27 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania while Shabbat morning services were being held.

