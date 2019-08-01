Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Orthodox Jew verbally attacked on the road: ‘Go back to *** Brooklyn'

The Jewish driver was told off by a fellow driver who also gave him the finger.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 1, 2019 17:48
RABBIS AT the International Conference of Chabad Emissaries, in Brooklyn, in 2016.

RABBIS AT the International Conference of Chabad Emissaries, in Brooklyn, in 2016.. (photo credit: ELIYAHU PARYPA/ CHABAD.ORG)

 
A Jewish driver was verbally assaulted while driving in upstate New York, Forward editor Avital Chitzhik-Goldschmidt reported via social media on Thursday.


The driver shouted at the Jewish person, who was filming the exchange. “Go back to ### Brooklyn” and added that Jews are “scum-bags” that “don’t pay taxes” as well as other insults as a woman on his side was filming the exchange as well.

The Jewish driver, Issac Bernath, posted the video on Instagram and wrote: “Antisemitism? Alive and Well.”

Another user, Mari Sascheinfeld, said that “the environment in this country is disgusting.”

