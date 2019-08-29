Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Orthodox Jewish doctor loses bid to challenge to NJ ‘assisted-suicide’ law

The law allows terminally ill patients who are deemed by a doctor to have less than six months to live to obtain life-ending drugs. The patient must administer the medication himself.

By MARCY OSTER/JTA
August 29, 2019 04:53
1 minute read.
Orthodox Jewish doctor loses bid to challenge to NJ ‘assisted-suicide’ law

An HIV-positive and tuberculosis patient lies on a stretcher at the Jose Gregorio Hernandez hospital in Caracas. (photo credit: MARCO BELLO/REUTERS)



A New Jersey law that permits doctors to prescribe life-ending medications went into effect after an Orthodox Jewish doctor lost in his bid to challenge the measure.

The Medical Aid in Dying for the Terminally Ill Act was to take effect Aug. 1, but a state Superior Court judge placed a temporary hold on the law pending appeals.



Dr. Yosef Glassman, a Bergen County geriatrician, had argued in his lawsuit that the measure requires him to violate his religious beliefs and professional ethics as a doctor, either by facilitating a patient’s suicide or by referring the patient to another doctor who would be willing to prescribe drugs to end his or her life.



The law allows terminally ill patients who are deemed by a doctor to have less than six months to live to obtain life-ending drugs. The patient must administer the medication himself.



On Tuesday, a state appeals court overruled the Superior Court, saying it “failed to consider adequately the interests of qualified terminally-ill patients, who the Legislature determined have clearly prescribed rights to end their lives consistent with the Act,” The Associated Press reported.



Glassman immediately appealed to the state Supreme Court, but the appeal was rejected, which allowed the law to go into effect.


Related Content

Cow illustrative
August 29, 2019
What can be done when kosher and halal slaughter is vilified in Europe?

By RABBI JACOB SIEGEL/JTA

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings