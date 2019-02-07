Orthodox Jewish parents want more openness on LGBTQ issues, survey finds

Jerusalem Gay Pride Parade participant shakes hands with a religious Jewish man.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Orthodox parents who participated in a retreat for LGBTQ Jews and their families want their communities to engage in open, positive dialogue about LGBTQ issues in their communities, according to a survey by the Eshel organization.
Eshel started its annual retreat in order to provide a community for Orthodox LGBTQ Jews and their families. A statement on Eshel's website says that "through community gatherings Eshel helps LGBT Orthodox people pursue meaningful lives that encompass seemingly disparate identities while also fulfilling Jewish values around family, education, culture, and spirituality."
The survey of over 70 parents, the vast majority of whom are Modern Orthodox, found that they all supported a change in how the Orthodox community. relates to LGBTQ Jews. They pushed for more positive and welcoming attitudes by their community.
More than 90% of parents hoped that their child would find a life-partner, as opposed to remaining celibate, and 63% supported mandating staff training on LGBTQ issues at Orthodox day schools.
While LGBTQ acceptance can be a hot-button issue among religious Jews, recent years have seen more organizations giving support to religious LGBTQ Jews. Two Jerusalem non-profit organizations, Kehila Datit Tomechet
and Havruta
, are active participants in the Jerusalem Pride Parade
.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>