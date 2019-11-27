The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Orthodox U.S. rabbis denounce Dem letter against U.S. settlement policy

The Coalition for Jewish Values strongly objected to the arguments put forward by the Democrats and rejected the assertions made in their letter to Pompeo.

By JEREMY SHARON  
NOVEMBER 27, 2019 19:23
Revava - An Orthodox Jewish Israeli settlement in the West Bank, Located between Barkan and Karnei Shomron. Revava, Oct 23, 2018 (photo credit: HILLEL MAEIR/TPS)
Revava - An Orthodox Jewish Israeli settlement in the West Bank, Located between Barkan and Karnei Shomron. Revava, Oct 23, 2018
(photo credit: HILLEL MAEIR/TPS)
An association of over 1,000 American Orthodox rabbis has strongly criticized a letter sent by a group of 107 Democratic members of the US House of Representatives opposing the Trump administration’s new policy on Israeli settlements.
Earlier this month US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that the US government no longer considers Israeli settlements illegal per se, a decision that was warmly welcomed in Israel but was criticized by others as a step that would encourage increased settlement construction and settlement annexation, which could further damage the chances of reaching a peace settlement based on the two-state solution.
In the letter written by the Democratic congressmen to Pompeo, they stated that “settlement expansion into the occupied West Bank makes a contiguous Palestinian state inviable”; said such a move jeopardized “Israel’s future as a secure, democratic homeland for the Jewish people”; constituted “a tacit endorsement of settlements, their expansion, and associated demolitions of Palestinian homes”; and said it “disregards” the Fourth Geneva Convention prohibiting occupying powers from deporting or transferring their civilian population into the territory it occupies.”
The Coalition for Jewish Values strongly objected to the arguments put forward by the Democrats and rejected the assertions made in their letter to Pompeo.
The rabbis of CVJ said that the letter “incorrectly describes the area of Judea and Samaria as ‘occupied,’” arguing instead that it was “voluntarily ceded by the United Kingdom and illegally seized by Jordan in 1948,” and that by extension the Fourth Geneva Convention does not apply.
CVJ also insisted that UN Resolution 242 required Israel to withdraw from only part of territories Israel captured in 1967 and only in the context of a lasting peace agreement, noting that this is yet to happen.
“There is abundant room in Judea and Samaria for people to reside there in peace – the entirely new Arab city of Rawabi is home to over 4,000, and is still under construction with active support from Israel,” the rabbis continued.
“It is regrettable that you signed a letter that undermines America’s most steadfast ally, a country which has always sought peace,” they told the Democratic congressmen.
“We must ask that your letter be withdrawn in its current form, as it could do great harm to Israel’s security and sovereignty, and injures rather than enhances the likelihood of establishing a just and lasting peace.”


Tags Settlements rabbi orthodox jews israel settlement democrats Mike Pompeo
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Praise be the Dutch By JPOST EDITORIAL
Isi Leibler Netanyahu – in the national interest, please step down now By ISI LEIBLER
Gil Troy Center Field: The Sultan of Stalemate coarsens Israel’s soul By GIL TROY
Ruthie Blum Right from wrong: Israel’s battle on the ‘home front’ By RUTHIE BLUM
Letters November 27, 2019: This land is ours By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Most Read

1 Netanyahu, Gantz spin minority coalition in push for unity compromise
President Reuven Rivlin pictured with Blue and White leader Benny Gantz
2 Likud calls emergency meeting, political system gears up for dramatic week
Reuven Rivlin, Benny Gantz and Benjamin Netanyahu meet on September 23, 2019.
3 Qatar knew about Iran's attacks in Gulf of Oman, did not warn U.S. - report
An Emirati official watches members of the U.S. Navy Fifth Fleet as they prepare to escort journalists to tanker at a U.S. NAVCENT facility near the port of Fujairah, United Arab Emirates June 19, 2019. The Fifth Fleet protects oil shipping lanes in he region
4 Protests erupt across Iran, burning banks, angry over gas prices
People protest against increased gas price, on a highway in Tehran, Iran November 16, 2019.
5 After a quiet night, a barrage of rockets strikes Israel
Flame and smoke are seen following an explosion in Gaza City November 12, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by