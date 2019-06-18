Outcry as Ukrainian town plans to build real estate on Jewish mass grave

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Jewish groups “expressed outrage” on Tuesday after it was revealed that there are plans to sell and develop a mass grave of Jewish victims from the Holocaust into real estate housing in Poltava, eastern Ukraine.



In a statement, the World Jewish Congress “expressed its outrage at the prospect of construction being carried out on a plot.. .containing the mass graves of Jewish victims of the Holocaust.”

My letter to the ac. Mayor of #Poltava.

Mr. Mayor, in the name of those who cannot speak anymore I'm calling upon your conscience to stop this historical injustice and leave "Pushkarivski Yar" untouched. It is a sacred ground where Jews and Jews were murdered. pic.twitter.com/su2jFKEDJk — Joel Lion (@ambassadorlion) June 17, 2019

“The graves, identified by the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial and the Ukrainian government, contain the remains of thousands of Jews and gentiles who were executed by the Nazis,” the WJC said.Just prior to the Nazi’s invasion, several thousand of Poltava's Jews managed to flee the town. However, those who stayed were herded into a ghetto and later murdered by the Nazi’s in two operations in late September and November, 1941.It’s estimated that 5,000 Jews were massacred at the site, as well as several Red Army prisoners of war and resistance fighters. The town was once a buzzing hub of Ukrainian Jewry and, according to Yad Vashem, it was home to 12,860 Jews prior to the break out of World War II.WJC President Ronald Lauder slammed the mere prospect of construction on the site, saying that it “is deeply troubling.”“It is critical in 2019, with rising nationalism and increasing attempts by some to whitewash history, that we work together to ensure that sites such as this one are preserved so they may serve as a reminder to the world of what can happen when hatred is permitted to thrive unchecked,” he said. “I am sure that, after further reflection, the Ukrainian government will act accordingly by honoring the memory of the victims and appropriately commemorate the atrocities that occurred on this hallowed ground.”Last week, Ambassador to the Ukraine Joel Lion wrote a letter to the mayor of Poltava calling on him to halt the planned real estate development.On Monday, Lion published the letter on Twitter.“Mr. Mayor, in the name of those who cannot speak anymore I'm calling upon your conscience to stop this historical injustice and leave ‘Pushkarivski Yar’ untouched,” he wrote. “It is a sacred ground where Jews and non-Jews were murdered.”Lion explained that he is speaking “as a representative of the State of Israel, the state of the Jewish people, and as a son of Holocaust survivors” and “on behalf of those who cannot speak anymore."“[I] appeal to your conscience and to the members of your city council to stop this historical injustice,” he said, quoting from a passage in Genesis, which states "Our brother's blood cries out to me from the soil."According to Ynet, there have been several attempted interventions to stop the plan in its tracks by the local Jewish community and the Ukrainian Culture Ministry, to no avail.A petition by members of the local community to the Poltava City Council has also been started in a bid to "stop the auction of these plots of land for construction."The town is no stranger to the desecration of Holocaust memorials and sites.Last year, on Hitler’s birthday, a Holocaust memorial dedicated to the town's Jews was vandalized with graffiti, including “Heil Hitler,” and swastikas. The eyes of the “Grieving Mother” sculpture were also painted black, paint was smeared from the sculptures nose and the inscription of the memorial was covered in black graffiti.The words “Death to Jews" was also spray painted close to the memorial.The “Grieving Mother” memorial has been victim to several acts of vandalism most notably, in July 2008, in which it was daubed with graffiti that included Ukrainian nationalistic symbols and antisemitic words and insignias.