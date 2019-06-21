Owner of Liverpool deli accused of selling non-kosher meat found dead

KOSHER INSPECTOR Aaron Wulkan examines meat to ensure that the food is stored and prepared according to Jewish regulations and customs in a Bat Yam store..
(photo credit: BAZ RATNER/REUTERS)
The owner of the deli that was the main outlet for kosher food in Liverpool, England, was found dead days after his store was accused of selling nonkosher meat and poultry.
Robert Kaye, the owner of Roseman’s Delicatessen, was found in Manchester on Wednesday, the Liverpool Echo reported.
Days earlier, the Liverpool Kashrut Commission said in a letter to residents that “serious breaches of kashrut have taken place at Roseman’s Delicatessen.”
The commission in another letter expressed condolences to Kaye’s wife and two children.
Kaye also owned Gough’s Deli in Prestwich, a Manchester suburb.
On Monday the Manchester Beth Din, a Jewish religious court, revoked Gough’s license to sell kosher meat.
“May we be 100% clear to all our customers that all food provided and produced within our premises has always adhered to and will continue to be within the guidelines of Manchester Beth Din,” Kaye said in a Facebook post on the Gough’s page.
A letter from Rabbi Natan Fagleman of the Liverpool Kashrut Commission issued earlier this week called on the Roseman’s Delicatessen patrons not to use “all utensils that have ever been used to cook meat/poultry bought at Roseman’s” and to throw out all food bearing the Liverpool Kashrut Commission symbol. The store also sold prepackaged meat from other suppliers and will continue to do so.”
The rabbi said that synagogue and communal kitchens were being restored to kosher status and that he would soon advise on koshering homes, including ovens.
Roseman’s reportedly denied rumors earlier this year that it was closing down.
